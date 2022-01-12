PARAGOULD — Jonesboro defeated Paragould 74-43 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday, extending its winning streak to 28 games against in-state opponents.
The Hurricane (11-3, 2-0 conference) held the Rams (9-6, 0-2) to 22 points over the last three quarters after trailing 21-20 to end the first period. Jonesboro took a 39-25 halftime lead and held a 61-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Jesse Washington finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four steals for Jonesboro, which is ranked second overall and No. 1 in Class 5A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. Quion Williams was 5-of-7 from the field in scoring 12 points, also adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Isaac Harrell hit two 3-pointers while scoring nine points; Kavon Pointer finished with eight points and five rebounds; and Phillip Tillman and Kylen Kelly scored seven points each for the Hurricane.
Jonesboro shot 47 percent from the field and scored 27 points off 26 Paragould turnovers. The Hurricane held a 33-22 rebounding advantage.
Isaiah Jackson scored 12 points and Gavin Hall added 11 points along with three assists for Paragould, which shot 51.4 percent from the field. Caleb Jiles finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Rams.
Marion 69, Nettleton 40
MARION – Ryan Forrest scored 37 points Tuesday to lead Marion to a 69-40 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Forrest added 12 points for the Patriots (13-3, 2-0 conference). Brandon Anderson netted 13 points for Nettleton (13-4, 1-1).
GCT 65, Batesville 41
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech outscored Batesville 21-9 in the fourth quarter to complete a 65-41 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles (9-6, 1-1 conference) led 21-12 after the first quarter, 36-23 at halftime and 44-32 after the third quarter.
Walnut Ridge 63, Harrisburg 41
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge outscored Harrisburg 24-7 in the third quarter Tuesday on the way to a 63-41 victory in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Bobcats (12-1, 7-0 conference) led 13-9 after the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 53-28 at the end of the third quarter. Jayden Hollister scored 20 points and Ty Flippo added 18 for Walnut Ridge.
Grant Henry and Corbin Greyson scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Harrisburg.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high game 40-20 and the seventh-grade game 27-11.
Hoxie 63, Corning 31
HOXIE – Hoxie took an 18-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Corning 63-31 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (4-7, 2-6 conference) led 22-4 after the first quarter. Hoxie carried a 36-17 lead into halftime and a 44-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Cade Forrester scored 16 points, Mason Woodard 14 and Sawyer Anglin 13 for Hoxie. Eli Mason led Corning with 10 points.
Corning won the junior boys’ game 50-10, led by Ethan Guthrie and Reid McMasters with 10 points each.
BIC 82, Cross County 67
MONETTE – Four Buffalo Island Central players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Mustangs defeated Cross County 82-67 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Nicholas Patterson scored 28 points to lead the Mustangs (18-5, 7-0 conference). Caden Whitehead added 15 points, Jack Edwards 14 and Dawson Stewart 14.
Cross County led 12-10 after the first quarter, but BIC came back to take leads of 36-25 at halftime and 58-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Austin Hill scored 25 points, A.J. Beale 23 and Kaiden Taylor 10 for Cross County.
Cross County won the junior boys’ game 55-36, led by Isaiah Huff with 16 points and Andrew Doyle with 10.
Earle 60, Riverside 42
EARLE – Earle improved to 4-3 in 2A-3 conference play Tuesday with a 60-42 victory over Riverside in senior boys’ basketball.
Keshard Harris scored 18 points and Jayden Smith added 16 for the Bulldogs. Earle led 15-9 after the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 49-32 after the third quarter.
Easton Hatch scored 24 points to lead Riverside (9-15, 3-4 conference).
Riverside (21-1, 7-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 48-47, led by Brayeson Timms with 20 points. Thatcher Durham added 15 points and Cash Gillis 13 for Riverside.
Mammoth Spring 37, Maynard 31
MAMMOTH SPRING – Mammoth Spring edged Maynard 37-31 Tuesday in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Brayden Cray and Andrew Jones scored 10 points each for the Bears (12-12, 6-2 conference).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.