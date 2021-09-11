WALNUT RIDGE — Kai Watson scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, to lift Walnut Ridge to an 18-14 victory over East Poinsett County on Friday night.
Watson led Walnut Ridge (1-2) with 142 yards on 34 carries. Walker Ward added 79 yards on 13 carries for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats scored first on Watson’s 1-yard run with four minutes left in the first quarter. Watson scored again on a 5-yard run with 4:32 left in the first half.
EPC (0-3) closed within 12-8 when Carter Smith threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Argo, then connected with Barry Rossell Jr. on the two-point conversion with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter.
The Warriors took a 14-12 lead on Dennis Gaines’ 9-yard touchdown run with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Watson scored the game’s final points on a 5-yard run with 7:24 remaining in the game.