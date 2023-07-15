BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville’s Billy Davis signed a letter of intent Thursday to play basketball at Williams Baptist University next season. Davis, a 6-foot-3 forward, said he is grateful for the opportunity to join the Eagles.
“It means a lot. I love my coach, he’s worked a lot for me to get to this point, and with my parents and family, I’ve had a lot of support,” he said. “It really does mean a lot. I want to get there and take advantage of it.”
Davis was a reserve as a senior last season for the Chickasaws, who were the Class 4A state runner-up for the second straight year and finished with a 34-2 record. He scored eight points when Blytheville routed Urbana, Ill., 69-37 at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in November.
“We’ve had a lot of great players and athletes come through here, but one thing I’ve told everybody, and I truly mean this, is when you’re just talking about running, jumping and stamina, Billy is pound-for-pound the best athlete I’ve coached at Blytheville,” Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said. “He can really run and he can really jump, and he does not get tired. Jokingly, but I’ve been serious, I’ve tried to almost convince him to try to run track in college. He is an unbelievable athlete.”
Pierce said Davis was a great presence in the locker room and worked hard in practice against Blytheville stars Rashaud Marshall and T.J. Jackson.
Davis played behind Marshall, who signed with Ole Miss, and Jackson, who signed with Dodge City (Kan.) Community College.
“He’s been in a spot where he’s been a role player, a guy who came off the bench for us some his senior year. His minutes were up and down, but he was kind of a late bloomer,” Pierce said. “The athleticism was always there. At the forward spot the last two years, we had Rashaud and T.J., and those were the spots Billy would play. It was tough to take those guys off the floor and any of the other years those guys weren’t on the team, Billy would have had a chance to be a starter or play major minutes at the forward spot.”
Davis is the fourth player off the 2022-23 Chickasaws to sign with a college program. Point guard KeSean Washington signed with Shawnee (Ill.) Community College.
Pierce said Williams Baptist is a perfect fit for Davis.
“He’s a great kid. He’s a God-fearing young man who comes from a Christian background; his dad is a preacher in town,” Pierce said. “I think Williams Baptist is a great fit for him. There’s going to be opportunities, not just basketball but possibly in track and music. He travels in the summertime with a Christian group playing music.
“He’s a really good kid. Billy chose team success over personal success and always worked hard.”