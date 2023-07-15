BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville’s Billy Davis signed a letter of intent Thursday to play basketball at Williams Baptist University next season. Davis, a 6-foot-3 forward, said he is grateful for the opportunity to join the Eagles.

“It means a lot. I love my coach, he’s worked a lot for me to get to this point, and with my parents and family, I’ve had a lot of support,” he said. “It really does mean a lot. I want to get there and take advantage of it.”