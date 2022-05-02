BROOKLAND — Brookland senior soccer standout Ridge Lewis signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Williams Baptist University.
Brookland coach Brandon Parsons said Lewis is the first field player the Bearcats have had who has signed with a college program. As a center back, Lewis plays a vital role in Brookland’s defense.
“Ridge has really helped us. Last year we were kind of struggling early in the season and we put him in as a defensive mid, and then eventually slotted him in as a center back,” Parsons said. “He really settled our defense down a lot, helped us advance to the second round of state last year. He’s a big part of what we’ve been doing this year to have the season we’ve had, the success we’ve had.”
With Lewis helping lead their defense, the Bearcats began the week in second place in the 4A-North conference standings. Brookland was scheduled to host Wynne on Monday night.
Brookland (11-5-1, 5-3 conference) is enjoying the best regular season in program history, Parsons said. The Bearcats began the last week of the regular season with eight shutout victories.
“I just go out there and give it my all, make sure no shots are given,” Lewis said. “I try to deflect passes and my entire goal is to make sure the other team doesn’t score.”
Lewis said he is blessed to have the opportunity to play for WBU, which finished 9-6-2 last fall. The Eagles tied for fourth place in the American Midwest Conference standings.
“I got the offer to Williams, I went to tour it and I just immediately fell in love with the college. It was a small, hometown feel,” Lewis said. “Everyone knew each other, everyone was friends with each other. The small class sizes work better with the way I learn. The campus was just amazing in every way possible.”