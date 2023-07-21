MARKED TREE — Marked Tree’s Kiasia Burns signed with Williams Baptist University as a multi-sport athlete on Thursday.
Burns will compete in basketball and track and field for the Lady Eagles, Marked Tree coach Colten Frazier said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 10:07 am
MARKED TREE — Marked Tree’s Kiasia Burns signed with Williams Baptist University as a multi-sport athlete on Thursday.
Burns will compete in basketball and track and field for the Lady Eagles, Marked Tree coach Colten Frazier said.
As a senior, Burns averaged 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. She helped lead Marked Tree to a 23-10 record, second place in the 1A-3 regular-season race and district tournament, and a berth in the Class 1A state tournament.
Frazier said Burns, a 5-foot-10 forward, is a well-rounded basketball player.
“She’s extremely coachable. I think she’s a heck of a steal for Williams for her to still be on the table, just with her athleticism alone, and to be able to sign this late, it’s an excellent pickup by Williams,” Frazier said. “She’s a true defender. She can guard anybody, I think, one through five. I always call her our garbage man, our cleanup man. She cleaned everything off the glass for us. She’s an excellent rebounder and shoots it well from the mid-range.”
Burns earned all-conference and All-NEA Invitational honors. She played in the Sun Senior Classic in April.
Marked Tree finished seventh out of 28 teams in the Class 1A state track and field meet with Burns contributing in multiple events. She won the long jump with a leap of 15-9 1/4 and also ran the anchor leg for the Lady Indians’ winning 4x200 relay team.
Burns earned all-state honors in track and field.
“She’s probably a true 200-meter runner and a long jumper,” Frazier said. “Those are probably her two main events.”