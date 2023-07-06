WALNUT RIDGE — As a freshman at Nettleton High School, Kaleb McClain joined the golf team at the prodding of his father.
The multi-sport athlete, who also played baseball throughout his high school years and ran track his sophomore year, said he had no golf experience when he joined the Raiders.
Now, as a recent NHS graduate, he has inked his letter of intent to continue competing in golf collegiately at Williams Baptist University.
During a signing ceremony on Friday at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus, McClain said he is excited to join the Eagles.
“It’s great,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to compete at the collegiate level. It will be better competition. Hopefully I can continue to get better and improve.”
Constant improvement is what his coaches at Nettleton have seen through the years, according to NHS golf coach David Utley.
Utley said while he only coached McClain his senior golf season, he gives McClain the credit for developing as a player, going from shooting 110s his freshman year to 84s and 85s his senior year.
“I got to see the end product, along with his development his senior year,” Utley said. “He put in many hours on his own and you could see that in his game.”
As a senior, McClain qualified as an individual for state with his performance at conference.
Utley, who also coached McClain in baseball, praised him for his work ethic.
“Overall, he is just a great competitor and hard worker,” Utley said. “He definitely earned his spot at state this year.”
McClain said his favorite course is the Jonesboro Country Club course because of how challenging it is, but he is looking forward to new experiences with WBU.
“It will be great to get to play on new courses around the state and in other states,” he said, noting that he is looking forward to traveling with the team.
Williams was an easy choice for McClain, who said he already knew several other members of the team and it was nice that the college is close to home.
“It was a great scholarship opportunity too,” said McClain, who plans to major in business. “It was nice to be able to take some financial burden off my parents and help myself in the long run.”
Jacob Webb, who is the new WBU golf coach, said he is looking forward to working with McClain and the rest of his roster.
A 2022 graduate of Williams and former member of the golf team, Webb said, “We’re excited to welcome Kaleb to the team, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”