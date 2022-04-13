PARAGOULD — Paragould High School senior Carson DeFries will compete in two sports at the college level.
DeFries signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball and compete in track and field at Williams Baptist University. She was a two-time all-state basketball player for the Lady Rams and also scored points for Paragould as a high jumper in last year’s Class 5A state track and field meet.
“That was actually the reason I chose Williams, because I get to do both,” DeFries said after signing with the Lady Eagles. “Basketball, it’s really stressful, but I love it at the same time. Track is kind of my escape from everything. I think that helps a lot and it’s just fun, a good environment and being outside.”
DeFries averaged more than 14 points per game while shooting better than 42 percent from the 3-point line as a junior. That led to increased defensive attention during her senior season, but she still averaged 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals per game while helping the Lady Rams reach the Class 5A state tournament.
Paragould upset 5A-South champion Lake Hamilton in the first round of the state tournament, with DeFries scoring 12 points, before bowing out in the quarterfinals.
“She’s really worked on one-on-one, she’s one I can give the ball to and she could score on one or two players at any given time,” Paragould coach Sonja Tate said. “That’s something we’ve worked on, that I’ve tried to teach her how to be able to attack a double team, things like that. She’s just so easy to coach. She soaks in everything that you teach her, just keeps an open mind. She’s a coach’s dream, she really is.”
Tate said DeFries took pressure off other players as the Lady Rams earned a state tournament berth.
“I think she got better with that throughout the year as we talked and tried to get her to understand when you are the best player on the court, there are some things you have to do in order to take the focus off you,” Tate said. “You have to get your teammates more open so then now it’s a well-rounded team and then you can get more looks that way. She did that.”
DeFries said she learned basketball and more from Tate.
“She taught a lot of lessons in practice, just being a good person, being strong mentally and physically, and I think that helped me through the years, and her pushing me during the summer when nobody was in the gym,” DeFries said. “I think it’s made me a lot stronger and doing things on my own and not needing that person to push me. I think she’s gotten me to the point where I can push myself.”
DeFries finished second in the high jump, her top event, and in the 200 meters at Tuesday’s Blazer Relays. She cleared 5-4 in the high jump and nearly made 5-6, Tate said.
“This year has been kind of difficult because the weather has not been beneficial to us to go out and be able to practice, but I think within the coming weeks she’ll get better,” Tate said. “She’ll get that 5-6 that we talked about.”