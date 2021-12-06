PARAGOULD — Paragould High School senior soccer standout Beau Burbank has signed a letter of intent to play for Williams Baptist University beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.
Burbank said he visited Williams Baptist’s campus for a couple of camps during the summer. He also scrimmaged with the team during a tryout in September that led to the opportunity to play college soccer.
“It’s always been a goal of mine since I was young, so being able to reach it is honestly just huge for me,” Burbank said after a signing ceremony Monday afternoon. “It shows that you can achieve something if you put in the work.”
Paragould coach Roger Hollis said Burbank plays a vital role for the Rams offensively as a midfielder.
“He plays hard. He comes to work and he’s one of the guys we focus our offensive attack around because the vision he has on the field is unreal,” Hollis said. “It’s really great. I’m proud of him. He’s worked hard for this.”
Burbank said his role involves connecting Paragould’s defense to the offense.
“I’m always supporting the ball, wherever I can support the ball and feed the ball around the field, working up the field,” Burbank said. “I’m just trying to build the play.”
Hollis said Burbank was starting to come into his own as a sophomore when the Rams’ 2020 season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paragould had just finished its own tournament early in the season when high school sports were shut down.
“We were going to have a great year and that’s when he really started to blossom,” Hollis said. “I felt bad for him because that’s when we got cut off, but last year was great and I’m looking forward to this year for him.”