LAKE CITY — Williams Baptist University added versatility to its softball roster Tuesday by signing Riverside senior Mackenzie Thomas.
Thomas played catcher and third base last season as the Lady Rebels earned a berth in the Class 2A state tournament. She expects to contribute in a utility role for the Lady Eagles as well.
“I would say my best position is probably anywhere on the infield,” Thomas said. “I’m a utility player, so I can really play wherever I need to be, but I really feel most comfortable on the infield.”
Riverside softball coach T.J. Eakins said Thomas adds an intangible quality along with what she does in the field and at the plate for Riverside.
“For us, one of the best things she does is just be a leader every single day,” Eakins said. “She catches for us some, plays third base for us some, and she’s an excellent hitter. Her work ethic is just outstanding. She just leads by example and we really appreciate that.”
Thomas helped Riverside (15-10) finish third in one of the toughest conferences in Class 2A last season. East Poinsett County was the eventual state runner-up, while Rector and Riverside also earned berths in the state tournament. The Lady Rebels lost to Mansfield in the first round.
Eakins said he tried to rotate Thomas between catcher and third base last year. Thomas, who has also played summer softball for the Blue Angels and Aquasox, expects to spend more time on the infield at WBU. She had several multiple-hit games last year in high school softball.
“We all go through slumps,” she said, “but I feel like I’m a strong hitter.”
Thomas also plays multiple sports at Riverside. She plays a key role on the Lady Rebel basketball team, recently earning All-Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament honors, and competes for Riverside’s bowling team as well.
“This is really exciting for me,” Thomas said after signing with WBU. “This is something I’ve looked forward to my whole life. I’m just excited.”