JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Kenton Weaver couldn’t have been more proud of his team after the Class 5A boys’ state soccer quarterfinals, even though the contest didn’t go the Hurricane’s way in the end.
Down 3-0 to Maumelle with about 11 minutes left to play, Jonesboro staged an unlikely rally to tie the game. The score remained tied through two 10-minute extra time periods, sending the teams to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Maumelle prevailed 10-9 in penalty kicks, ending a marathon match played in sweltering conditions, but Weaver said he still gets chills talking about the Hurricane’s effort that day in El Dorado.
“That’s the beautiful thing about sports, sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, but I was so proud of our guys,” Weaver said. “It was gut-wrenching, it was heartbreaking for them just because you got to see this whole gamut of emotions, being beaten and finding life, and having everything ripped from you at the very last second.
“But as a coaching staff, as parents and the administration that was there, I don’t think anybody could have been more proud of those kids than we were. They gave everything they had.”
Weaver is the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year in boys’ soccer after leading the Hurricane to its second consecutive 5A-East conference championship in his second year as head coach. His teams have posted a 32-7 overall record, which includes a 26-2 mark in conference games.
Also an assistant boys’ basketball coach, Weaver has to juggle his schedule early in the soccer season. He was unable to make the trip to Van Buren for the Feb. 28 soccer opener against the defending state champion Pointers, the team being led in that game by Jacob Lamberson, the Hurricane’s assistant coach the last two seasons.
Van Buren led 3-1 at halftime, yet needed a late goal to escape with a 4-3 victory over Jonesboro that Weaver viewed as a sign of growth.
“That was a huge thing for our guys because if you had been here a year ago, you would have noticed how much our guys put their heads down and just really felt sorry for themselves when they were getting down,” Weaver said. “The fact that they were able to battle back and tie the game, and unfortunately lose in the last little bit, was a testament to where we were with these guys.”
Jonesboro started 1-3 after a slip-up in the conference opener against Searcy and a last-minute loss at eventual 4A runner-up Clarksville. The Hurricane wouldn’t lose again until the loss to Maumelle left them with a 14-4 final record.
Weaver said he grew up playing soccer in Texas, but expected to coach basketball after graduating from Arkansas State in 2003. He earned his masters degree as a graduate assistant under Dennis Nutt at Texas State, then spent two seasons on staff at Ouachita Baptist University.
After stints at Ouachita High School and two high schools in Texas, Weaver returned to Northeast Arkansas at Harrisburg. He then spent four years at Brookland before being hired at Jonesboro.
“I think I started thinking about if I could coach soccer when I was at Brookland, just watching some of the kids there,” he said. “I think part of it, too, was my kids were coming about that time and coaching my kids at a young age, as they were getting older and evolving with it, I started thinking, ‘Man, it would be fun to coach soccer.’”
Weaver’s first season as an assistant soccer coach at Jonesboro was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Justin Cook decided to step aside as head coach, Weaver said he told athletic director Trey Harding he would like the job.
“It’s been a lot of fun. The first year was a learning year for me,” Weaver said. “I think we did a much better job as coaches this year. I think each year as you go, you continue to get a little bit better.”
Jonesboro will join defending state champion Conway, among others, in the 6A-Central conference next spring as the school moves up in classification.
Weaver said the Hurricane needs to get stronger before playing soccer in the state’s largest classification, but he looks forward to seeing how they stack up against the Wampus Cats.
“I don’t see why we can’t compete with them,” Weaver said. “I look forward to the challenge, I know that. Every time we’ve scheduled Conway the last two years, something has happened where we had to cancel the game. I look forward to playing them because obviously they’re the measuring stick.
“Then we’ll evaluate where we are once we play those guys and in this conference, I think we’ll be able to compete in this conference. I think the biggest thing for us is I think we have to get stronger overall as athletes within our soccer program.”