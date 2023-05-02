BLYTHEVILLE — Top-seeded Brookland scored six runs in the fourth inning Friday and went on to defeat Pocahontas 12-4 in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament championship game.
Dax Webb was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for the Bearcats (16-11). Cade Collins was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Also for Brookland, Griffin Duvall was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Jake Reece was 2-for-5 with an RBI; Weston Speir doubled and drove in a run; Conner McClain and Jaxson FIndley drove in two runs each; and Cooper Bode also had an RBI.
Findley pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory, allowing two hits and one walk.
Brookland led 9-4 after its fourth inning outburst. The Bearcats added two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Wynne defeated Brookland 10-7 in the district softball final. Up 5-4, the Lady Yellowjackets scored four runs in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth to hold off a late rally by the Lady Bearcats.
Madison Wooldridge was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and one RBI for Brookland (13-8). Bella Byerly was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lady Bearcats; Taylor Reed homered and drove in two runs; and Emery Booker was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.