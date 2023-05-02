BLYTHEVILLE — Top-seeded Brookland scored six runs in the fourth inning Friday and went on to defeat Pocahontas 12-4 in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament championship game.

Dax Webb was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for the Bearcats (16-11). Cade Collins was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.