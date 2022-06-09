BROOKLAND — While Mitchell Weber said leaving his high school alma mater wasn’t easy, he saw opportunities he couldn’t pass up at Brookland.
Weber was hired as Brookland’s new head girls’ basketball coach Wednesday evening. The position opened when Joe Baltz, the Lady Bearcats’ coach for the last seven seasons, accepted a position as an assistant principal in grades 7-12 at Brookland.
Working at a fast-growing Class 4A school, one that opened its arena in 2017, was part of Brookland’s appeal for Weber.
“Obviously I feel like the facilities are second to none, especially in this area. I didn’t really know how good the facilities were until I got in and saw the inside of it,” Weber said of Bearcat Arena. “It’s a nice facility and it’s a booming school district, and has been booming for a while.”
In five seasons as the girls’ coach at Rector, where he graduated in 2013, Weber led the Lady Cougars to two of the four state tournament appearances in school history. This year’s team finished 24-9 and reached the second round of the Class 2A state tournament, where Rector lost to eventual state champion Melbourne.
Weber led the Lady Cougars to an 18-12 record and the state tournament in 2021. Rector also won a Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship and had a runner-up finish at the NEA under Weber.
Brookland has also enjoyed recent success in girls’ basketball. The Lady Bearcats reached the Class 4A semifinals in 2019 and also went to state in 2021, losing a close first-round game to eventual state champion Harrison.
While this year’s team finished 8-14 with a loss in the 4A-3 district tournament, Brookland had an undefeated junior high team in 2021 and also won the 4A-3 regular-season junior championship this season.
“There are some really talented groups that are in senior high or about to be in senior high, and personally it was a good family move. I live in Paragould, so it was closer there,” Weber said. “Personally it’s a couple extra nights that I get to see my kids and I felt like if the opportunity was to ever come, I’d be silly not to try to go after it. It might not happen again. It was just a good professional opportunity and a good family opportunity.”
Weber met with his former players at Rector and his new players at Brookland on Thursday. He will hold practice today with the Lady Bearcats, who are going to a team camp early next week at Harding University.
“It wasn’t an easy decision because we built the program and it’s the alma mater,” Weber said of Rector. “It was a tough decision.”