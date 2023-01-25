FORREST CITY — Lanie Welch scored 30 points Monday night to lead Westside to a 54-48 victory over Forrest City in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

The Lady Warriors (12-7, 8-4 conference) outscored the Lady Mustangs 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. Forrest City rallied in the third quarter, which ended with Westside leading 41-37.