FORREST CITY — Lanie Welch scored 30 points Monday night to lead Westside to a 54-48 victory over Forrest City in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Warriors (12-7, 8-4 conference) outscored the Lady Mustangs 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. Forrest City rallied in the third quarter, which ended with Westside leading 41-37.
Kay’miayha Millbrooks scored 19 points and Charnelle Hoof added 14 for Forrest City (10-9, 5-6 conference).
Mattyx Cureton scored 16 points and Kylie Coots added 10 to lead Westside to a 38-21 victory in the junior girls’ game. Forrest City won the seventh-grade game 21-19.
Brookland 50, Hoxie 26
BROOKLAND – Brookland scored 22 points in the second quarter and shut out Hoxie in the third on the way to a 50-26 victory in senior girls’ basketball Monday.
The Lady Bearcats (17-7) led 8-2 after the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 43-13 after the third quarter.
Addy Vowell sank three 3-pointers in scoring 13 points to lead Brookland. Stella Parker and Evan Polsgrove added 11 points each.
Chloe Prater led Hoxie with 12 points.
Kyleigh Brown scored 20 points to lead Hoxie to a 32-30 victory in the junior girls’ game. Lynley Seyler scored 12 points on four 3s for Brookland.
Manila 50, Piggott 34
MANILA – Manila opened an 18-point halftime lead Monday and went on to defeat Piggott 50-34 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (13-8, 7-1 conference) led 13-4 after the first quarter, 27-9 at halftime and 38-21 to end the third quarter.
Madison Hitchcock scored 16 points, Jenna LaRose 13 and Taylor Perkins 12 for Manila. Alyssa Manor scored 13 points and Grace Hooten 10 for Piggott (15-8, 5-3 conference).
Corning 50, Gosnell 29
GOSNELL – Corning earned its 20th victory of the season in senior girls’ basketball by defeating 3A-3 conference foe Gosnell 50-29 Monday.
Whitley Bolen scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (20-4, 7-3 conference).
Corning won the junior girls’ game 38-24 as Katie Karr scored 13 points.
Riverside 49, Rector 40
RECTOR – Mackenzie Thomas scored 14 points Monday to lead Riverside to a 49-40 victory over Rector in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Gracie Washington added 11 points and Amber Courtney had 10 for Riverside (21-7, 10-1 conference). The Lady Rebels led 22-20 at halftime and trailed 32-31 after the third quarter.
Riverside (21-2, 10-1) won the junior girls’ game 46-28. Ryley Eakins scored 16 points, Carly Jo Womack 11 and Bella Richardson 10 for Riverside, which led 26-6 at halftime.
Lawrence County Tournament
IMBODEN – Hoxie edged Walnut Ridge 50-45 Monday in the senior boys’ semifinals of the Lawrence County Tournament.
The Mustangs will play tournament host Sloan-Hendrix in the championship game on Saturday. Hoxie led 10-9 after the first quarter, 18-15 at halftime and 38-25 after the third quarter.
Kayden Glenn scored 14 points, Kyler Lenderman 13 and Sawyer Anglin 11 for Hoxie. Kaden Martin scored a game-high 15 points for Walnut Ridge, followed by Maddox Jean and Davis Callahan with 11 each.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 58-52 in the senior girls’ semifinals, advancing to play Hillcrest in the championship game Saturday. The Lady Greyhounds led 12-8 after the first quarter, 26-18 at halftime and 35-30 after the third quarter.
Carly Morgan scored 19 points and Cadee Johnson 16 for Sloan-Hendrix. Taylor Forrester scored a game-high 25 points to lead Walnut Ridge, with Maddie Burris adding 15.
Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 50-49 in the junior boys’ bracket as Jersie Cunningham scored 14 points and T.J. Owens added 12. Ryley Turner and Kaden Geurin scored 21 and 11 points, respectively, for Hillcrest.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 39-3 in the junior girls’ division as Hayden Matheny scored 14 points.
Mammoth Spring 66, ICC 25
BROCKWELL – Mammoth Spring defeated Izard County 66-25 in senior girls’ basketball Monday.
Brynn Washam scored 23 points and Tay Davis added 20 points for the Lady Bears (27-3).
Izard County won the senior boys’ game 76-72.