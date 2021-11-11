JONESBORO — Westside opened a 17-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat Ridgefield Christian 65-52 in senior boys’ basketball.
Spencer Honeycutt hit four of Westside’s eight 3-pointers to lead the Warriors (1-0) with 17 points. Jackson Wolf added 15 points and Lukas Kaffka finished with 10 for Westside, which led 25-14 after the first quarter, 37-20 at halftime and 51-31 after the third quarter.
Noah Stracener led Ridgefield Christian (4-2) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Doss McDaniel added 12 points.
Westside won the junior boys’ game 47-26.
Westside 55, Maynard 53
MAYNARD — Georgia Spinks scored 21 points Tuesday night to lead Westside to a 55-53 victory over Maynard in senior girls’ basketball.
Megan Hedger added 14 points for the Lady Warriors (1-0). Westside led 34-26 at halftime and 37-36 after the third quarter.
Madeline Jones scored 15 points, Amanda Nelson 11 and Olivia Crawford 10 for Maynard.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 43-30 as Mattyx Cureton scored 16 points.
BIC 54, Tuckerman 52
TUCKERMAN — Caden Whitehead scored off a lob with six seconds left in Tuesday’s game as Buffalo Island Central defeated Tuckerman 54-52 in senior boys’ basketball.
Whitehead finished with 20 points to lead the Mustangs (6-0). Jaron Burrow added 17 points and Nicholas Patterson 12 for BIC.
The teams were tied at 28 at halftime and at 37 to end the third quarter.
Carson Miller scored 16 points to lead Tuckerman, followed by David Platt with 14 and Amare Neal with 10.
Tuckerman won the junior boys’ game 57-32.
Corning 54, Riverside 40
LAKE CITY — Jayce Couch scored 19 points Tuesday night to lead Corning to a 54-40 victory over Riverside in senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Blanchard added 11 points and Clayton Vanpool 10 for the Bobcats (1-1). Corning led 18-11 after the first quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 45-37 after the third quarter. Easton Hatch sank seven 3s in leading Riverside (3-4) with 22 points.
Riverside (8-0) won the junior boys’ game 42-11.
Harding Academy 49, Riverside 41
LAKE CITY — Harding Academy defeated Riverside 49-41 in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Sophomores Amber Courtney and Kalli Blocker scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Riverside (5-1). The Lady Rebels led 20-17 at halftime.
Riverside (6-0) won the junior girls’ game 35-27, led by Ryley Eakins with 14 points and Brooklyn Berry with 11.
CRA 41, Armorel 37
ARMOREL — Crowley’s Ridge Academy opened a seven-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Armorel 41-37 in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Sam Marshall scored 14 points to lead the Falcons (3-3, 1-0 conference). CRA led 15-8 after the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 28-22 after the third quarter.
Forrest Christiansen scored 13 points for Armorel.
Armorel won the junior boys’ game 32-26 and the junior girls’ game 31-22.
Jack Moore Invitational
JONESBORO — MacArthur defeated Brookland 50-17 Tuesday in the junior boys’ semifinals of the Jack Moore Invitational.
C.J. Larry scored 12 points and Kelen Smith 11 for the Cylones, who played Valley View in Thursday night’s championship game.
The junior girls’ championship game featured Valley View and Brookland. Valley View defeated Blytheville 44-33 in the semifinals as Ruby Reynolds scored 15 points. Mikayla Guess led Blytheville with 17 points.
Brookland defeated Batesville 41-39 in overtime in the semifinals, led by Evan Polsgrove with 14 points and Cassidy King with 13.
Brookland defeated MacArthur 27-24 in the first round Monday.