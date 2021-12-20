Westside, Brookland earn NEA victories

JONESBORO — Fourth-seeded Westside overcame a slow start Monday to defeat East Poinsett County 59-43 in a first-round Division I girls’ game in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
Westside (6-4) trailed 15-8 in the first quarter, but scored the last six points to pul within one at the end of the period and outscored EPC 14-5 in the second quarter to lead 28-20 at halftime. The margin remained eight points, 36-28, at the end of the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead Westside, which advances to play Cave City or Harrisburg in the quarterfinals Thursday morning. Sloane Welch added 14 points and Baile Rogers eight for Westside.
Kyla Harston scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter to lead EPC. Latavia Baker and Denissia Gaines added 10 points each for EPC.
In other Division I girls’ games Monday, eighth-seeded Trumann defeated Newport 50-40, sixth-seeded Bay eliminated Armorel 50-25 and third-seeded White County Central ousted Marked Tree 63-15.
Brookland defeated Riverside 48-29 in the first Division II girls’ game of the tournament Monday afternoon.
NEA tournament games that ended after press time Monday included Tuckerman-Batesville, Division II girls; EPC-Cedar Ridge, Division I boys; White County Central-Harrisburg, Division I boys; and Bay-Armorel, Division I boys.
Wednesday’s schedule includes Buffalo Island Central-Walnut Ridge, Division I girls, 9 a.m.; Cave City-Harrisburg, Division I girls, 10:30 a.m.; Manila-Rivercrest, Division I girls, noon; Searcy-Hoxie, Division II girls, 1:30 p.m.; Greene County Tech-Highland, Division II girls, 3 p.m.; Walnut Ridge-Rivercrest, Division II boys, 4:30 p.m.; BIC-Newport, Division II boys, 6 p.m.; Nettleton-Trumann, Division II boys, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Ridge-Izard County, Division I girls, 7:30 p.m.; and Valley View-Salem, Division II boys, 9 p.m.
Brookland 48, Riverside 29
Stella Parker scored 21 of her 23 points in the first half as the Lady Bearcats took control of their Division II game.
Brookland led 19-10 after the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime. The Lady Bearcats carried a 43-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kinsey Clark added 10 points for Brookland, which advances to play top-seeded Melbourne on Dec. 27
Amber Courtney and Mackenzie Thomas scored eight points each for Riverside.
Trumann 50, Newport 40
Nygeria Jones scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack that sent Trumann past Newport 50-40 in a Division I girls’ game.
Tonia Barnes added 10 points for the Lady Wildcats, followed by Chelsey Jones and Hadley Fagan with nine each. Trumann led 11-6 after the first quarter, 20-16 at halftime and 35-29 after the third quarter.
Raigan Head scored 15 points and Lela Henderson 10 for Newport.
Bay 50, Armorel 25
Hannah Lane scored 17 points and Vidalia McIntire added 10 to lead the Lady Yellowjackets into the next round.
Bay led 12-6 after the first quarter, 20-9 at halftime and 35-17 after the third quarter. Lane scored 13 of her points in the second half to help the Lady Yellowjackets advance.
Abby Simmons scored 11 points to lead Armorel.
WCC 63, Marked Tree 15
White County Central opened a 43-7 halftime lead on its way to the next round.
Kalista Altom scored all 10 of her points in the first half for WCC. Jaci Beals led the Lady Bears with 12 points and Gabriella Hancock added nine.
Kiasia Burns scored seven points and Jessica Payne added six on two 3-pointers for Marked Tree.