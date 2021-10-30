HIGHLAND — Gus Yearta scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Westside’s defense held twice in the final two minutes Friday night as the Warriors earned a 22-18 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference football.
Yearta scored on a 3-yard run to give Westside a 20-18 lead. He booted a 50-yard punt to pin Highland on its 4-yard line later in the period, leading to a safety when Eli Willey sacked Rebel quarterback Wyatt Goodman and forced a fumble that rolled out of the end zone.
Highland drove past midfield before Westside’s Gavin Rasdon recovered a fumble at the Warrior 42 with 1:10 remaining. The Rebels used their timeouts to force a punt and get the ball back, but Goodman’s fourth-down pass from the Westside 46 fell incomplete with 10 seconds remaining.
Westside (3-5, 3-3 conference) and Cave City (5-4, 3-3) are tied for fourth place in the 4A-3, a game ahead of Blytheville. The top five teams from the conference advance to the state playoffs.
The Warriors scored first on Darvin Fowler’s 9-yard run and Hayden Alls’ extra point with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
Highland (2-7, 0-6) countered when Warren Burton scored on a 5-yard run at the 8:23 mark of the second quarter. The Warriors stopped the two-point conversion to keep a 7-6 lead.
Cameron Hedger scored on a 35-yard run to give Westside a 14-6 lead with 7:13 left in the second quarter. Goodman fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Linden Whitlow with 12 seconds left in the first half, but the two-point pass fell incomplete to leave the Warriors with a 14-12 halftime lead.
Burton gave Highland its first lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter. The Rebels drove deep into Westside territory later in the quarter, only to turn the ball over on downs at the 11.
Michael Ivy’s 51-yard run moved Westside to the Highland 26 late in the third quarter. The Warriors finished the drive from there to regain the lead on Yearta’s 3-yard run.