JONESBORO — Westside scored 30 runs to sweep Brookland in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Thursday, winning the first game 17-5 and the second 13-3.
The Lady Warriors’ first-game barrage included a home run and a double from Jada Diaz, who was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Abby Manley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Gracie Landreth had a hit and drove in three runs.
Westside’s Lexie Engle was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Megan Hedger had a hit and an RBI while scoring three runs; Bailey Willis and Rachel Edwards had one hit and two RBIs each; and Baile Rogers had a hit while scoring twice.
Landreth struck out three in three innings for the pitching victory. Manley struck out three over the final two innings.
Rogers was 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored as the Lady Warriors (13-5, 5-3 conference) won the second game in six innings. Manley was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Landreth was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Willis added two hits and two RBIs. Engle had two hits; Sloane Welch added a hit and an RBI; and Hedger had one hit and scored three runs.
Manley struck out eight over 3 2/3 innings for the pitching victory. Landreth struck out two over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Emily Willett hit a two-run home run for Brookland in the first game. In the second game, Madison Wooldridge was 3-for-4 and Ashlyn McNeese hit a three-run homer for the Lady Bearcats (3-9, 3-5 conference).
EPC 12, Jonesboro 3
LEPANTO – Kelly Ann Lucas drove in four runs while belting a triple and a double during a 10-run fourth inning Thursday, leading East Poinsett County to a 12-3 victory over Jonesboro in high school softball.
Lucas finished with three hits for EPC. Keegan McCorkle and Zoe Constant added three hits each for the Lady Warriors (17-1). Mercedes Reel added two hits for EPC.
In addition to Lucas’ four RBIs, Reel, Jaycee Davis, Constant and McCorkle drove in one run each during EPC’s fourth-inning outburst.
McCorkle pitched all seven innings, yielding three runs on six hits while striking out 11 batters.
Caroline Hughes had three hits for Jonesboro (5-10).
Beebe 6, Valley View 1
JONESBORO – Beebe scored four runs in the first two innings Thursday and went on to defeat Valley View 6-1 in high school softball.
Three Beebe pitchers combined to strike out seven batters while limiting the Lady Blazers (14-3) to three hits. Isabel Riba, Lauren Mitchell and Grace Butler had hits for Valley View, with Butler scoring a run.
Tuckerman 9, Midland 1
TUCKERMAN – Hannah Nicholson struck out 11 batters Thursday as Tuckerman kept its 2A-2 conference record perfect with a 9-1 victory over Midland.
Audrey Altom was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 6-0 conference).