Westside seeking ways to limit Pocahontas QB

JONESBORO — Westside’s defensive objective this week is easy to identify and difficult to achieve.
The Warriors would help their chances Friday night at Pocahontas if they can slow Redskins quarterback Connor Baker, a punishing runner who averages nearly 195 rushing yards per game. Asked about the key to defending Baker, Westside coach Bobby Engle said he isn’t sure there is one.
“I think Pocahontas runs through him,” Engle said. “Obviously we’re going to game-plan to stop him, but I mean, that’s probably been everybody’s game plan that’s gone up against them.”
Baker is averaging 8.4 yards per carry. After running for 216 yards and five touchdowns last week in Pocahontas’ 38-0 victory over Trumann, Baker has 1,364 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season.
In his first season as Pocahontas’ quarterback, Baker has also completed 63 percent of his 46 pass attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions. He played running back last season, when his rushing totals included 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Redskins’ 28-20 victory at Westside.
“Watching film and watching the way he runs, he’s really a physical runner. He’s good once he gets his shoulders squared up and going downhill,” Engle said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. I’ve seen him in track, different areas outside of football, and he’s always been a really good athlete.”
Both teams are coming off impressive 4A-3 victories last week. Pocahontas (5-2, 3-1 conference) dealt Trumann its first conference loss, while Westside (2-4, 2-2 conference) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 21-6 victory over Cave City.
The Warriors won despite losing running back Cameron Hedger, their season rushing leader, to an ankle injury in the second quarter. Darvin Fowler took over at tailback, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
“He hits the hole hard. There’s not a lot of hesitation when he’s running. He gained yards just by hitting the hole fast,” Engle said of Fowler. “He’s going to gain three or four yards once he hits the hole just because of the momentum that he carries downhill when he runs.
“Michael Ivy carried the ball well when he carried it. Caleb Mueller is starting to step in a little bit and Cole Stonecipher was there doing his job blocking out of the backfield. I thought we did a better job blocking out of the backfield and up front also.”
Engle said Hedger, who has rushed for 692 yards and eight touchdowns in six games, is day to day with his injury. Connor Crain, who plays running back and linebacker, is out for the season with an elbow injury.
Westside shut out Cave City for the final 47 minutes after giving up a 69-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game. Engle said Fowler and Edward Wilson played well at linebacker, as did Spencer Long and Eli Willey on the defensive line.
“It’s not one particular person, but it was just the defensive unit in general playing well,” Engle said.
While Baker is the focal point of Pocahontas’ offense, Grayson Maupin has added 329 yards rushing while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Harrison Carter is the primary receiver with 19 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
Baker also leads the Redskins defensively with 58 tackles, 15 behind the line of scrimmage, at linebacker. Zane Hibbard has forced five fumbles and also has an interception.
While Pocahontas leads the all-time series 20-4, the teams have split the last four meetings. Westside won in 2017 and 2018. Pocahontas won 28-25 in 2019 and held on for an eight-point victory last year after leading by as many as 21.
“We made it a game,” Engle said, reflecting on his team’s meeting with Pocahontas last season. “We just have to keep ourselves in that position toward the end of the game, whether we’re behind or ahead, to make it a game and give ourselves a chance to win it.”