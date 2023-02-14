JONESBORO — Westside High School’s Connor Crain is planning to continue his football career at Westminster College in the fall.
Crain, a senior running back and linebacker for the Warriors, signed with Westminster during a ceremony at the high school Monday morning.
“I’m very excited,” Crain said. “I’d like to thank the coaches at Westminster for the opportunity to get to play at the next level and to get the education that I know I’m going to get.”
Crain was part of an undefeated junior high team as a freshman, then contributed to the Warriors’ state playoff teams as a sophomore and a junior. A three-year starter, he battled injuries through his Westside career, including an elbow ligament tear and a broken ankle.
Support from teammates and coaches helped motivate Crain.
“I know that the coaches and players, they always had my back, so that’s what always pushed me to do my best,” he said.
Westside coach Bobby Engle praised Crain’s work ethic and attitude.
“He’s a weight room guy. He’s always the last one out of the weight room. He’s that type of kid that you want to coach all the time,” Engle said. “You don’t have to worry about his attitude, you don’t have to worry about his work ethic or anything like that. He brings it to the table every day.”
Crain scored two touchdowns against Harrisburg as a senior. He expects to start out at running back, but said Westminster coaches told him they would also let him try linebacker.
Located in Fulton, Mo., Westminster competes in NCAA Division III. The Blue Jays are members of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Engle said Crain has the skills to contribute on either side of the football.
“He could play that H-back or slotback role. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and he runs the ball hard. I’m sure they’re going to look to get him a few carries,” Engle said. “If they play him on the defensive side of the ball, I’d look for him to be an outside linebacker, that type of thing, something where he could use his speed to get into coverage and also get on the pass rush.”