JONESBORO — Westside senior catcher Jada Diaz signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her softball career at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Diaz, who plays for a traveling team based in Mississippi, said Northwest saw her play during the travel softball season. The Rangers finished 39-15 last season and played in the NJCAA Division II Softball Championship.
“I really love the program and the facility that they have there, and the coach, she really stood out to me,” Diaz said after Friday’s ceremony at Warrior Gym. “I really connected with her in a way. My coaches and everyone told me it was the right decision, and I thought about it and I knew it was the place for me.”
Diaz earned all-conference and Best Under The Sun honors as a junior, when she batted .387 with a slugging percentage of .603. She hit four home runs and drove in 26 runs for the Lady Warriors, who finished third in the East Region tournament and played in the Class 4A state tournament.
In addition to Diaz’s offensive production, Westside coach Bert Greenwell said she is very good behind the plate.
“She’s kind of like my quarterback back there. She runs the defense,” Greenwell said. “She’s just a vacuum cleaner back there. She’ll stop everything and she throws out a lot of runners trying to steal bases.”
Diaz said playing college softball has always been her goal. She wants to be a team leader in the spring as the Lady Warriors seek another state tournament berth.
“Really for high school softball, I want to fill that leadership that left us last year with those seniors, because we had an amazing group,” Diaz said.
“I really want to step in and follow in their footsteps.”