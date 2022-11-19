JONESBORO — Westside senior catcher Jada Diaz signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her softball career at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Diaz, who plays for a traveling team based in Mississippi, said Northwest saw her play during the travel softball season. The Rangers finished 39-15 last season and played in the NJCAA Division II Softball Championship.

