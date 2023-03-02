JONESBORO — Westside High School senior Darvin Fowler finalized plans to play college football Wednesday by signing with Westminster College.
Fowler, an all-state selection as a junior, is expected to concentrate on defense for the Blue Jays after playing on both sides of the football for the Warriors.
“I’m blessed to be in this position. To play at the next level, it’s always been a dream of mine,” Fowler said after Wednesday’s ceremony. “I want to pursue coaching and education, and I want to be able to hit somebody. That’s just what I love to do, hit, and they gave me the opportunity to play linebacker at the next level.”
Fowler (5-9, 225) was the Warriors’ top tackler, head coach Bobby Engle said. An all-conference selection, Fowler scored four touchdowns as a running back as a senior, including runs of 38 yards against Highland and 64 yards against Trumann.
Engle expects Fowler to focus on defense at Westminster, but believes he could contribute on either side of the football.
“I would think they’re going to use him on the defensive side of the ball, but you never know at that level,” Engle said. “Those guys evaluate players a little different than what we do, so it’s wherever they decide to play him. He’s open to that. He’s going to go wherever they need him.”
Fowler played for an undefeated junior high team at Westside, then helped the Warriors reach the state playoffs during his sophomore and junior seasons. The physicality of football appeals to him. “I love the physicality, the contact, the perspective of having a team to hold each other accountable,” he said.
Westminster, which competes in NCAA Division III, is located in Fulton, Mo.
The Blue Jays figure to have a following at Westside with Fowler and classmate Connor Crain, who signed a few weeks ago, joining the team in the fall.
“Darvin came in a couple weeks ago and said, ‘Hey coach, I’m going to Westminster. They made me an offer I can’t refuse.’ They’re getting another good kid,” Engle said. “Crain signed earlier and now Darvin has signed with them. We look forward to seeing what those guys together can do. They’ve been playing together the last six years. It’s going to be interesting to see them go to the next level together.”