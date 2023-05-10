JONESBORO — Westside’s Daisy Jackson will continue playing the sport she loves at the college level.
Jackson, a right-side hitter for the Lady Warriors, signed to play volleyball for Crowley’s Ridge College during a ceremony Monday morning at Warrior Gym.
“It’s really exciting,” Jackson said. “I love volleyball so much and to be able to go to the next level, it’s amazing.”
Jackson, a 5-8 senior, was part of a Westside squad that reached the Class 4A state semifinals last fall. She has played for Lady Warrior coach Devin Montgomery since the seventh grade.
Montgomery said Jackson contributed as a leader as well as on the front row for the Lady Warriors.
“She was our right side. She was a leader, an encourager, a good teammate,” Montgomery said. “She was very dependable and had a great work ethic.”
Jackson had eight kills last season in a five-set victory over Nettleton. She also had eight kills against Forrest City; six kills against Pocahontas (twice), Highland and Trumann; and five kills against Southside.
Also listed as a middle hitter on Westside’s roster, Jackson had three blocks against Nettleton and Pocahontas, plus two in another match with Pocahontas and two against Brookland.
Jackson said she enjoyed playing with her teammates and in the atmosphere for home matches at Warrior Gym. “We have a really big student section and they always hype us up,” she said.
Montgomery anticipates Jackson having a role on the front row at CRC, which competes in NAIA as a member of the Continental Athletic Conference.
Jackson felt at home when she visited CRC.
“It’s a very beautiful campus and it’s smaller,” she said, “so I fit right in because I like smaller communities.”