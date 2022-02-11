JONESBORO — Bailey Willis has always wanted to play college softball. Next year, she’ll have that opportunity.
Willis, Westside’s senior shortstop, signed a letter of intent Friday with Jefferson (Mo.) College.
“I’m so excited. I’ve been working for this and it’s something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid,” Willis said afterward. “I remember running around with all my friends, watching the big girls on TV thinking that’s what I want to do when I get older.
“Like my uncle said (during Friday’s ceremony), when I was around 14, I really started kicking into high gear, like, ‘This is what I want to do. This is what I want to take me through college. This is what I want.’ I just put in all the work I could.”
Willis enjoyed a stellar junior season, earning all-conference, all-state and Best Under The Sun honors after helping lead the Lady Warriors to the Class 4A state tournament. She finished with a .495 batting average, nine doubles, four triples and six home runs offensively, while compiling a .923 fielding average at shortstop.
Playing third base, Willis also earned all-conference honors as a freshman in 2019.
Westside softball coach Bert Greenwell said Willis is a leader on and off the field.
“Bailey is really dedicated. She puts in the extra work and that’s why she is where she is,” Greenwell said. “She’s got her priorities straight. She’s just a great asset to what we’ve done here at Westside. She’s truly going to be missed.”
Willis is working to return from a knee injury she suffered last fall. Cleared to hit and throw right now, she hopes to fully return by April 1.
Twice-a-week physical therapy is part of Willis’ regimen as she works to get back on the field.
“I had an ACL injury and I went through recovery,” she said. “Right now I’m just trying to build up my strength to get back to where I was and get even better than that so I can hopefully help my team return to state.”
Willis bats third in the Lady Warriors’ lineup, Greenwell said, giving the team power and consistent contact.
“She can hit with power or she can spray the ball everywhere,” Greenwell said. “She works at it and she takes the pitch where it is.”
Located in Hillsboro, Mo., Jefferson College plays in NJCAA Region 16. The Vikings, who were 29-19 last season, have sent several players to four-year programs over the last 15 seasons.
Willis felt comfortable when she visited the Jefferson College campus.
“The coaching staff really made me feel at home. Coach (Chris) Starkey, he’s amazing,” Willis said. “He made me feel welcome from the first moment I met him and when I got to the campus, it was just beautiful.”