JONESBORO — Westside counted on Gaige Zaffarano to pitch deep into the game whenever he took the mound as a senior.
Zaffarano was the Warriors’ workhorse as they tied for second in the 4A-3 conference and earned an East Region tournament berth. He threw more than 1,000 pitches in the 11 games he pitched to help lead Westside to a 15-10 record.
“The plan this year, in conference games, big games, it was give the ball to Gaige and go sit down,” Westside coach Andy Parker said. “That’s what we did most of the time. He did a great job.”
Zaffarano’s performance attracted college interest and he finalized his plans Tuesday afternoon by signing with Williams Baptist University during a ceremony in Warrior Gym.
After starting his high school baseball career with the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Zaffarano is thankful to continue playing the game.
“I’m really excited. Since I was little, this was something I dreamed of and after COVID happened, it’s something I never would have thought,” he said. “I had a rough patch in there where I was struggling, and I just never gave up. I’m really excited that they’re giving me a chance to be able to do this for four more years after high school.”
Zaffarano threw 100-plus pitches in seven of his 10 starts and 99 in another. He pitched seven innings in three starts and likely would have completed others if not for the state’s 110-pitch limit.
After throwing 105 pitches during a complete-game victory over Southside in March, Zaffarano wanted to go the distance each time.
“From there, just my mentality about it changed,” Zaffarano said. “I realized that I can go the distance every time I pitched and it changed a lot from that moment on. I just kept going all year with that mindset that I can go the whole game.”
Parker said Zaffarano’s mindset made a difference during his senior season.
“He was our guy. When he went out there, we had a good chance to win,” Parker said. “When he was pitching, we knew we were going to be in the ballgame.”
Zaffarano ended the year with a 5-3 record after two close losses, a 2-1 setback against Pocahontas in the 4A-3 district tournament and a 2-0 loss to Pulaski Robinson in the East Region tournament. He threw 209 pitches while working 13 innings combined in those two games.
In 56 2/3 innings, Zaffarano compiled a 3.34 earned run average with 86 strikeouts and 40 walks. Opponents batted .262 against him.
“My best pitch right now, toward the end of the year it was my curveball. I felt like I got most of my strikeouts from my curveball, being able to get 0-2 with my fastball and then being able to throw two curveballs in a row,” said Zaffarano, who also batted in the middle of Westside’s lineup and played second or third base when not on the mound. “Not being behind in the count was really big for me this year. It’s something I feel like helped us as a team.”
Looking forward, Zaffarano also hopes to change speeds more effectively as he prepares to play at WBU.
“Definitely there were moments where my changeup wasn’t there very much,” he said. “Our last game, it finally got there and that’s something I need to work on this summer. I feel like adding one more pitch would really complete it.”