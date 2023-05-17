JONESBORO — Westside counted on Gaige Zaffarano to pitch deep into the game whenever he took the mound as a senior.

Zaffarano was the Warriors’ workhorse as they tied for second in the 4A-3 conference and earned an East Region tournament berth. He threw more than 1,000 pitches in the 11 games he pitched to help lead Westside to a 15-10 record.