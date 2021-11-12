JONESBORO — Nettleton took control in the second quarter Thursday night to defeat Little Rock Catholic 80-66 in its senior boys’ basketball season opener.
The Raiders outscored the Rockets 26-12 in the second quarter to open a 48-30 halftime lead. Nettleton maintained an 18-point lead, 65-47, at the end of the third quarter.
DaVares Whitaker scored 25 points to lead the Raiders. Taylor Smith added 15 points and Brandon Anderson followed with 12.
Nettleton 46, Riverside 29
LAKE CITY — Briley Pena scored 16 points and added seven assists Thursday night to lead Nettleton to a 46-29 victory over Riverside in its senior girls’ basketball opener.
Pena, who reached the 1,500-point career milestone, scored 10 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Raiders take a 20-5 lead. Nettleton led 28-14 at halftime and 40-22 after the third quarter.
McKenzie Williams added nine points and 11 rebounds for Nettleton. Kalli Blocker and Mackenzie Thomas scored nine points each to lead Riverside (5-2).
Riverside (7-0) won the junior girls’ game 37-20, led by Ryley Eakins with 16 points. Riverside led 24-12 at halftime.
Jonesboro 56, LR Parkview 51
CONWAY — Jonesboro edged Little Rock Parkview 56-51 in overtime Thursday in senior girls’ basketball at the Dandra Thomas Invitational.
The Lady Hurricane (1-0) advanced to play Conway Christian, a 43-41 first-round winner against Fayetteville, in the semifinals Friday night. Conway, and Little Rock Christian played in the other semifinal.
Bramyia Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Jonesboro. Destiny Thomas finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Ereauna Hardaway scored 13 points and added five assists. Allannah Orsby chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.
GCT 40, Rector 38
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech held off Rector for a 40-38 victory Thursday night in senior girls’ basketball.
Ava Carter scored 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles (1-0). GCT led 9-5 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 33-24 after the third quarter.
Ellie Ford scored 13 points and Carly Rodden added 12 for Rector (1-1).
GCT won the junior girls’ game 48-11, led by Weslyn Burnside, Sophia Gonzales and Abbey Edrington with 10 points each. Rylee Wilburn scored five points to lead Rector.
GCT 77, Rector 53
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech opened its season Thursday with a 77-53 victory over Rector in senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles led 20-11 after the first quarter, 41-29 at halftime and 62-40 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman 59,
Sloan-Hendrix 34
TUCKERMAN — Shanley Williams scored 21 points Thursday to lead Tuckerman to a 59-34 victory over Sloan-Hendrix in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in conference play. Kaitlyn Grady led Sloan-Hendrix with 14 points.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior girls’ game 28-21.
CRA 44, Marmaduke 41
PARAGOULD — Crowley’s Ridge Academy held off Marmaduke for a 44-41 victory Thursday in senior boys’ basketball.
Sam Marshall scored 14 points and Jesse Beliew added 11 for the Falcons (4-3). CRA led 25-21 at halftime and 34-26 after the third quarter.
Blake Gipson scored 19 points for Marmaduke.
Marmaduke won the junior boys’ game 41-34 as John McAlister scored 16 points. Cole Lemmons led CRA with 10 points.
Jack Moore Inv.
JONESBORO — MacArthur won the boys’ championship Thursday in the Jack Moore Invitational junior high tournament while host Valley View claimed the title in the girls’ division.
MacArthur (3-0) defeated Valley View 41-9 in the boys’ finals. Drew West scored 13 points and Kelen Smith added 11 for the Cyclones.
Batesville defeated Brookland 38-31 in overtime in the boys’ third-place game.
Valley View won the girls’ championship with a 38-28 victory over Brookland. McKenzie Whitlock scored nine points and Ruby Reynolds eight for Valley View (3-0). Evan Polsgrove scored seven points to lead Brookland.
Blytheville defeated Batesville 28-27 for third place.
MacArthur defeated the Valley View JV 49-28 in a girls’ consolation game, led by Mexia Gomez with 12 points and Diamond Edwards with 10. Julie Rutherford scored 12 for Valley View.
Rivercrest defeated Paragould 43-31 in a girls’ consolation game as Jalexia Young scored 23 points.