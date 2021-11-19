BROOKLAND — DaVares Whitaker scored 29 points Thursday night to lead Nettleton to a 74-54 victory over Baptist Prep in the first game of the Brookland Invitational senior boys’ basketball tournament.
In Thursday’s later games in the classic, which is set up as an East-West challenge, Bentonville West defeated Brookland 63-53 and Greene County Tech edged Berryville 48-46.
Nettleton began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Baptist Prep 22-13 to take a 32-21 halftime lead. The Raiders led 56-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Whitaker scored 22 points in the second half. Jeremiah Turner hit four 3-pointers in adding 16 points, while Brandon Anderson connected for three 3s and scored 11 points for the Raiders.
Jonathan Singleton scored 17 points and Jackson Mercer 14 for Baptist Prep.
Bentonville West outscored Brookland 14-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away from a 49-49 tie at the end of the third quarter. Brookland led 32-31 at halftime.
Riley Buccino sank six 3s in leading Bentonville West with 30 points. Tucker Anderson added 14 points and Cade Packnett 11 for the Wolverines.
David York scored 13 points to lead Brookland, followed by Cole Kirby with 12. George Smith scored 14 points to lead GCT past Berryville. Benji Goodman added 12 points and Tyler Vincent 10 for the Eagles.
The Eagles trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, but closed within 24-22 at halftime and led 36-35 to end the third quarter.
Jake Wilson scored 12 points and Nate Allen added 10 for Berryville.
Today’s schedule includes Nettleton-Berryville, 2 p.m.; Greene County Tech-Bentonville West, 3:30 p.m.; and Brookland-Baptist Prep, 5 p.m.
Paragould 71, Gosnell 52PARAGOULD — Isaiah Jackson scored 24 points Thursday night to lead Paragould to a 71-52 victory over Gosnell in senior boys’ basketball. Gavin Hall added 18 points for the Rams (2-0), followed by Ashton Oakes with nine. Paragould led 14-13 after the first quarter, 36-23 at halftime and 52-38 after the third quarter.
Rector 73, Ridgefield Christian 30RECTOR — Cooper Rabjohn scored 22 points Thursday night to lead Rector to a 73-30 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior boys’ basketball.
Brett Fair added 12 points, Trey Horton 11 and Lane Stucks 10 for the Cougars (1-1). Noah Stracener scored 14 points to lead Ridgefield Christian (7-3).
Ridgefield Christian won the junior boys’ game 35-34.
Mammoth Spring 70, CRA 61MAMMOTH SPRING —Mammoth Spring held off Crowley’s Ridge Academy for a 70-61 victory Thursday night in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Gavin Boddie scored 23 points, Andrew Jones 16 and Brayden Cray and Nate Rogers 14 each for the Bears (4-5, 3-0 conference).
Mammoth Spring led 17-6 after the first quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 48-41 after the third quarter. The Bears were 23-of-29 from the free throw line to CRA’s 13-of-21. Jesse Beliew scored 20 points to lead CRA. Sam Marshall added 14 points, Jace Elms 11 and Lathan Brinkley 10 for the Falcons.
Mammoth Spring won the junior boys’ game 47-41, led by Braxton Sneed’s 23 points. Doss Clayton scored 16 for CRA.
Mammoth Spring won the junior girls’ game 46-20. Ryan Gramling scored eight points to lead CRA.
Valley View 36, Annie Camp 22JONESBORO — Drew Gartman scored 13 points Thursday to lead Valley View to a 36-22 victory over Annie Camp in junior boys’ basketball. Gavin Ellis added nine points for Valley View (3-1). Myreion Taylor scored nine points for Annie Camp.
Annie Camp won the eighth-grade game 48-23.