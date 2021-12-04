JONESBORO — Nettleton’s DaVares Whitaker scored 34 points Friday night, including four in a late 8-0 run that helped the Raiders seal a 76-67 victory over Clarksville in senior boys’ basketball.
The Raiders (5-2) led 66-63 with less than three minutes remaining. They scored the next eight points, including four from Whitaker and three from Jeremiah Turner on a three-point play.
Turner added 15 points and Brandon Anderson finished with 12 for Nettleton.
Nettleton led 27-11 after the first quarter and 44-34 at halftime. Clarksville (3-4) stormed back to lead 48-46 late in the third quarter before the Raiders closed the period on a 5-0 run, starting with a 3-pointer by Jacob Boyles.
The Raiders scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, including a Whitaker 3, to take a 56-48 lead.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE — Jayden Hollister made the first of two free throws in the final seconds Friday night to lift top-seeded Walnut Ridge to a 50-49 victory over Pocahontas in a semifinal boys’ game at the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
Fourth-seeded Pocahontas led 30-23 at halftime before Walnut Ridge (2-0) rallied in the second half. Ty Flippo scored 17 points, followed by Hollister with 16 and Maddox Jean with 10 for the Bobcats.
Justin Dejournett scored 25 points to lead Pocahontas.
Walnut Ridge and second-seeded Sloan-Hendrix will play in the boys’ championship game today at 3:30 p.m. Sloan-Hendrix (12-1) earned its 12th consecutive victory by defeating third-seeded Westside 79-69.
Braden Cox scored 28 points to lead the Greyhounds, hitting six 3-pointers.
Cade Grisham added 19 points; Ethan Lee scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds; and Harper Rorex also scored 10 points for Sloan-Hendrix, which led 34-23 at halftime.
Eli Whitmire scored 16 points to lead Westside (5-1), followed by Lukas Kaffka with 12, Spencer Honeycutt with 11, and Tanner Darr and Jackson Wolf with 10 each.
Second-seeded Marmaduke defeated third-seeded Hoxie 47-40 in a girls’ semifinal game. The Lady Greyhounds led 22-8 at halftime.
Heidi Robinson scored 17 points to lead Marmaduke, with Makenzie Hampton and Bean Hoffman adding nine each. Jaecie Brown scored 16 points and Chloe Prater contributed 13 for Hoxie.
Top-seeded Tuckerman and second-seeded Marmaduke will meet in the championship game today at 2 p.m.
BIC 61, Riverside 31
LAKE CITY — Buffalo Island Central built a 21-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Riverside 61-31 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (9-3, 2-0 conference) led 15-1 after the first quarter. BIC boosted its lead over Riverside (6-8, 1-1) to 33-12 at halftime and 55-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for BIC. Caden Whitehead added nine points, eight rebounds and 11 blocked shots, while Jack Edwards and Jax Whitley scored nine points each.
Riverside (13-0, 2-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 59-26, led by Cash Gillis with 20 points and Brayeson Timms with 10. Leo Contreras led BIC with 13 points.
Riverside won the seventh-grade game 35-23.
Blytheville 62, Forrest City 51
BLYTHEVILLE — Rashaud Marshall scored 29 points Friday night to lead Blytheville to a 62-51 victory over Forrest City in senior boys’ basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
Travis Anderson and Jeremiah Wells added eight points each for the Chickasaws (5-1). Blytheville led 16-8 after the first quarter, 32-24 at halftime and 48-38 after the third quarter.
Robert Echols scored 16 points for Forrest City.
Paragould (7-2) also won Friday night, defeating Memphis’ Freedom Prep Academy 62-58.
Rector 71, EPC 52
LEPANTO — Rector ran its winning streak to seven games Friday night with a 71-52 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Cougars (7-1, 2-0 conference). Cooper Rabjohn and Brett Fair added 14 points each, while Lane Stucks finished with 11.
Omar McCuiston scored 17 points for EPC.
Rector won the junior boys’ game 35-27.
Marked Tree 67, CRA 33
PARAGOULD — Itavious Nesbitt scored 24 points Friday night to lead Marked Tree to a 67-33 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Indians (4-1, 2-0 conference) led 23-20 after the first quarter, 39-27 at halftime and 61-31 after the third quarter.
Jesse Beliew scored 20 points to lead CRA.
Marked Tree won the junior boys’ game 53-12, led by Ladarius Brown with 18 points.
Marked Tree won the junior girls’ game 48-20. Ryan Gramling scored eight points for CRA.
Mammoth Spring 82, KIPP Blytheville 37
MAMMOTH SPRING — Mammoth Spring defeated KIPP Blytheville 82-37 Friday night in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Garet O’Dell scored 18 points, Isaiah Richey added 11 and Brayden Cray finished with 10 for the Bears (8-7, 5-0 conference).