JONESBORO — Eden White led Nettleton with 17 kills and 31 digs Thursday as the Lady Raiders defeated West Memphis 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 14-25, 15-13 in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Berkeley Landrum added 10 kills for the Lady Raiders, who are 4-6 in conference play. Chloe Reed finished with seven kills, 42 assists and 17 digs, while Mackenzie Williams contributed seven kills.
Antonisha Whitley and Ava Gatlin had four kills each, with Whitley also coming up with four blocks, and Kendall Prater served two aces and had 17 digs for Nettleton. Keely Carter (25) and Carmen McShan (21) also had double-digit digs, while Acelen Hart added six.
Valley View 3, Wynne 1JONESBORO — Valley View bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat Wynne 23-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Hadden Lieblong led the Lady Blazers (23-2, 13-0 conference) with 13 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs and two aces. Natalie Supine added 12 kills on a .579 hitting percentage and also finished with three blocks.
Alexandra Gibson produced nine kills; Tolly Fagan recorded seven kills, 14 digs and four aces; Micah McMillan finished with five kills, 18 assists and 16 digs; Morghan Weaver chipped in with four kills and three blocks; Alex Brown and Olivia Miles had 12 digs each; and Molly Findley finished with seven digs.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-15.
The junior high match ended with Valley View winning 25-14, 25-10, led by Annika Wilbanks with eight kills and two blocks. Riley Owens finished with four kills and 10 assists; Brennan Holland contributed eight assists; Hayden Gartman came up with eight digs; Bonnie Fagan and London Bean had three kills and five digs each; and Madilyn Kifer and Camryn Cude had two aces each, with Kifer also recording seven digs.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-4 and the seventh-grade contest 25-8, 25-20.
Jonesboro 3, Batesville 0BATESVILLE — Jonesboro eased past Batesville 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 in 5A-East volleyball Thursday.
Maddie Johnson, Saraya Hewitt and Ella Tagupa led the Lady Hurricane (20-3, 9-1 conference) with eight kills and two blocks each. Tagupa also finished with six assists.
Caroline Hughes added four kills and two blocks. Emmalee McLoy recorded 27 assists and seven digs; Jayden Hughes was 19-of-19 serving with 13 digs; Peyton Church was 11-of-11 with three aces and 10 digs; and Anna Parker came up with 14 digs for Jonesboro.
Jonesboro also won the JV match 25-22, 25-16.
Westside 3, Trumann 1
JONESBORO — Abby Manley and Lanie Welch produced seven kills each Thursday to lead Westside to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Trumann in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Laynee Montgomery and Sloane Welch finished with five kills each, with Montgomery also adding 12 assists and six digs. Ashley Kercheval had three blocks; Baile Rogers and Sydney Pickering finished with eight digs each; and Georgia Spinks recorded 11 assists and seven digs for Westside.
Kaydence Jones had seven kills, three blocks and two aces for Trumann. Anna Lebo had 25 digs, while Annaleigh Penter finished with 13 assists and eight digs.
Harding Academy 3, Walnut Ridge 2SEARCY — Harding Academy rallied to defeat Walnut Ridge 19-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 15-10 in high school volleyball Thursday.
Chloe Davis finished with six kills and nine digs for Walnut Ridge. Caitlyn Sheets added four kills.
Emma Aaron led Walnut Ridge with four aces, followed by Chloe Davis, Kinley Davis and Maddie Burris with three each. Kinley Davis had seven assists and 11 digs; Holly Berry had 10 digs; Hannah Hatfield, Aaron and Burris had seven digs each; and Avery Anderson had six digs.
Harding Academy won the junior high match 25-21, 25-23 and also took the senior B game. Walnut Ridge won the junior B game.
Harrisburg 3, Manila 1MANILA — Harrisburg defeated Manila 29-27, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 in high school volleyball Thursday.
Emily Towery led Manila with 15 kills and four aces. Emma Claire Jackson added 10 kills, 20 digs and three aces; Emily Pryor finished with 29 assists and 22 digs; and Ryleigh Smith had 10 digs for the Lady Lions.