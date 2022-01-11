Whitmire's 3 lifts Warriors past Blazers

JONESBORO — Trailing by one point late in Monday’s game at Blazer Arena, Westside patiently moved the ball around the court for nearly a minute in search of the right shot.
The Warriors found it when Zaiden Kent passed the ball to Eli Whitmire on the wing.
Whitmire’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining gave Westside the lead for good in a 68-66 victory over Valley View in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball. The Warriors held on as the Blazers missed a 3-point attempt of their own in the closing seconds, then raced back down the court in celebration.
Westside coach Mark Whitmire was more than a proud dad after watching his sophomore son sink the winning shot against a crosstown rival.
“Above all that, being a proud dad, I’m proud for these seniors because they have worked hard and it has not been an easy ride at all,” Whitmire said. “For them to come out on the road and get this big win, it was big all the way around, but as a dad, yes, that is special.”
Eli Whitmire’s 3 capped a back-and-forth contest that included 10 lead changes and four ties in the fourth quarter.
Each team had the lead twice in the final three minutes, starting when Valley View’s Connor Tinsley scored for a 64-62 lead with 2:11 remaining. Westside’s Spencer Honeycutt hit the last of his five 3-pointers 15 seconds later to give his team a 65-64 advantage.
The Blazers answered, Trey Mitchell scoring for a 66-65 Valley View lead with 1:24 remaining. Westside called time to set its offense with 1:12 to go.
“We went to our five-out motion. We were just moving the basketball, going to get the best available shot. We made the right play and moved it around,” Mark Whitmire said. “A lot of times teams panic, especially when you’re down one and want to score so fast. I guess we ran down 50-something seconds before we finally took the shot and it opened up. That’s a sign that they’re growing and understanding what we need to do to win and not forcing.”
After Westside took the lead, Tinsley attempted a tough 3 that missed with 3.7 seconds to play. Eli Whitmire rebounded and tossed the ball to Kent heading toward the Warriors’ end of the court as time expired.
Both teams scored 20 points in the final period.
“It was almost like an NBA all-star game at times. We’d go down and score, but we couldn’t come up with any stops. We kept telling our guys we needed to get two stops in a row and we just never did it,” Valley View coach Jason Manchester said. “Give Westside all the credit in the world. Everything we threw at them, they had an answer.”
Honeycutt scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Warriors (11-4, 3-2 conference). Honeycutt hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 18 points by halftime.
The Blazers tightened their defense on Honeycutt in the second half, but he still scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“He played his tail end off, and everybody did, but man, he really stepped up tonight on the road and played extremely well. He hit big shots when we needed them,” Mark Whitmire said. “He did a phenomenal job, what a senior should do, and he played like a senior tonight. I’m so excited for him and the rest of the guys because last year we would come up short on these types of games that would come down to the end. For us to start getting them to go our way, I’m just so proud for them.”
Lukas Kaffka added nine points for Westside, followed by Eli Whitmire and Kent with eight each.
Mitchell scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to lead Valley View (4-8, 3-2 conference), scoring from the paint to the 3-point line.
“He was really, really aggressive offensively and defensively. He changed the game for us there in the second half,” Manchester said. “He did a great job. He’s been patient and now we need him to play like that the rest of the way.”
Tinsley scored 15 points, hitting three 3s, and Jaden Hamilton-Wells added 13 for Valley View.
Honeycutt scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Westside build a 22-17 lead. The Warriors closed the first half on a 10-2 run, capped by an Eli Whitmire 3, to lead 38-29 at halftime.
Tinsley and Mitchell drilled 3s as the Blazers opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to lead 42-40 with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Honeycutt scored in the final minute of the period to give Westside a 48-46 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“We were disappointed in the first half. I thought obviously we came out in the second half and did a lot better job defensively,” Manchester said. “For us, we’re not good enough to take plays off defensively and give up 38 points without much effort defensively like we did in the first half.”
Valley View (11-3, 5-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 46-28, led by Laird Cullen with 12 points and Oliver Barr with 11.
Weston Honeycutt scored 16 points for Westside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.