Wildcats avenge loss to Blazers

Valley View defensive lineman Dedrick Bornds (66) chases Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller during Friday night's game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Miller threw four touchdown passes in his team's 51-35 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Harding Academy avenged its lone in-state loss in three-plus seasons Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller fired four touchdown passes, including three to classmate Endy McGalliard, as the Wildcats roared past Valley View 51-35 in the season opener for both teams.