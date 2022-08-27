Wildcats avenge loss to Blazers

JONESBORO — Harding Academy avenged its lone in-state loss in three-plus seasons Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller fired four touchdown passes, including three to classmate Endy McGalliard, as the Wildcats roared past Valley View 51-35 in the season opener for both teams.
Harding Academy, which won the last three Class 3A state championships before moving up to Class 4A this season, has won 41 of its last 42 games against in-state opponents. The Blazers edged the Wildcats 31-30 last season, but they trailed by as many as 30 points Friday night.
Miller threw touchdown passes of 27 and 10 yards to McGalliard to give the Wildcats a 12-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. The Blazers responded with a 12-play, 80-yard drive, scoring on Matt McMullen's 3-yard run on fourth and goal with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Harding Academy responded quickly as Miller's 32-yard touchdown pass to Landon Koch capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive early in the second quarter. Valley View answered with an 80-yard touchdown drive, pulling within 19-14 on Carson Turley's 38-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Harmon with 8:53 left in the half.
Harding Academy scored the next 22 points to break the game open. The Wildcats went up 27-14 after a short touchdown run and a two-point conversion with 7:54 to go in the second quarter.
Miller's 4-yard touchdown pass to McGalliard capped a 60-yard drive and gave Harding Academy a 34-14 lead that stood at halftime. The Wildcats mounted an 81-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, extending their lead to 41-14.
Turley found Harmon on another touchdown pass, this time from 55 yards with 4:20 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored the next 10 points to lead 51-21 as Kyler Hoover reached the end zone on a 5-yard run and Kyle Ferrie kicked a 48-yard field goal.
Valley View scored twice in the final six minutes. Lejavian Ervin scored on a 1-yard run with 5:24 to play, capping a 16-play, 80-yard drive, and Drew Gartman threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wilson with 2:46 left in the game.
The Blazers travel to Poplar Bluff, Mo., next Friday.