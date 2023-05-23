Wildcats roll past Colts for third consecutive state title

Rivercrest’s Conner Vaughn delivers a pitch during Saturday’s Class 3A state baseball final in Conway. Harding Academy defeated Rivercrest 10-0 in five innings.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

CONWAY — Harding Academy continues to set the standard for Class 3A baseball.

The Wildcats defeated Rivercrest 10-0 in five innings Saturday at Bear Stadium for their third consecutive state championship. Harding Academy shortstop Kyler Hoover drove in three runs to earn MVP honors while Arkansas signee Kade Smith pitched a two-hit shutout.

