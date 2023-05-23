Wildcats roll past Colts for third consecutive state title

CONWAY — Harding Academy continues to set the standard for Class 3A baseball.
The Wildcats defeated Rivercrest 10-0 in five innings Saturday at Bear Stadium for their third consecutive state championship. Harding Academy shortstop Kyler Hoover drove in three runs to earn MVP honors while Arkansas signee Kade Smith pitched a two-hit shutout.
Making its first state finals appearance since 2009, Rivercrest (21-4) was unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities in the second and third innings. Harding Academy (25-7) responded by scoring five runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to earn its seventh state championship.
“I’m proud of the my kids and the season that we had. We played really good ball,” Rivercrest coach Stephan Elrod said. “I think this was the first 20-win season Rivercrest has had, I’m wanting to say, since 2009. I’m tickled to death with what we accomplished this year. We fell just one game short.”
The Colts had chances to take the lead before the Wildcats broke the game open.
Rivercrest’s Jaxon Kilburn doubled off the third baseman’s glove for the game’s first hit with one out in the top of the second. Jacob Atchley drew a two-out walk and Ashton Cagle just missed a hit down the left field line before being retired on a called third strike.
Kevin Morris belted a two-out double to deep right-center field in the third inning, but was stranded there when Conner Vaughn was retired on a hard ground ball to first base.
“I think our kids kind of got down when that happened. You could see it kind of deflated them a little bit, but we kept battling,” Elrod said, referring to the runners left on base in the early innings. “We were missing spots pitching, stuff like that. Early in the game we just never could get that big hit that would put us on the board and you never know what happens if we get that one hit. That’s the way it happens.”
After retiring the Wildcats in order in the first two innings, Vaughn (7-1) ran into trouble in the third.
Harding Academy loaded the bases with two singles and a batter hit by pitch. Hoover followed with a two-run single for the game’s first runs. Two more runs scored on sacrifice fly balls and another on a wild pitch as the Wildcats closed the inning up 5-0.
Issac Baker hit a two-run single as part of the Wildcats’ five-run fourth inning. Parker Hawks and Hoover also hit RBI singles.
The Colts will return eight of nine starters as they open a new facility next year. Rivercrest loses three seniors, including center fielder Austin Elrod.
Coach Elrod said the team’s seniors mean everything to him.
“They came in and they set the tone for the season at the beginning of the year, them and the juniors both,” he added. “They set the tone and the underclassmen got in line and followed them, and took us to where we are today.”