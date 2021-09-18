TRUMANN — Five different players scoring rushing touchdowns Friday night for Trumann as the Wildcats routed Paragould 42-8.
Devin Miles led Trumann (2-1) with 116 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Murphy Williams was next with 67 yards and a touchdown on seven carries; Coda Cameron recorded 63 yards and a touchdown on two carries; and Eli Evett had 52 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The Wildcats rolled up 317 rushing yards while averaging better than 10 yards per carry. Trumann added 95 passing yards to finish with 412 total yards.
Williams opened the scoring on a 7-yard run in the first quarter. The Wildcats led 20-0 at the end of the opening period as Evett scored on a 1-yard run, followed by Parks McNair’s two-point conversion, and Miles broke an 82-yard touchdown run.
Cameron reached the end zone on a 52-yard run in the second quarter, followed by Efrain Garcia’s extra point. Miles scored on a 1-yard run and Garrett Wright added the two-point conversion for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Keagan Overshine scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to cap the Wildcats’ scoring. Paragould (0-2) averted a shutout when Dayton Sanders scored on a 7-yard run with 2:55 remaining in the game, followed by Ben Sloas’ two-point conversion pass to Jamison Davault.