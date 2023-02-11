TROY, Ala. — A road game against the Sun Belt Conference leader in women’s basketball didn’t faze Arkansas State.
Mailyn Wilkerson scored a career-high 21 points to pace five double-figure scorers Thursday night as ASU upended Troy inside Trojan Arena.
The Red Wolves (8-16, 3-10 Sun Belt) defeated the Trojans for the first time since Feb. 6, 2016, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the series. ASU led by as many as 14 points and never trailed by more than three against Troy (15-9, 10-3), which continues to lead the Sun Belt.
“A lot of people thought we were just going to get on the road and come play a game,” ASU head coach Destinee Rogers said during her postgame radio interview. “I told this team, ‘I don’t care who we’re playing against, I believe we can win.’
“I told them there were four keys to the game. We had to get the ball stopped in transition, we had to rebound, we had to protect the ball and we had to try to get to the paint.”
ASU scored 90-plus points for the third time this season, shooting 43.7 percent (31-71) from the field and 36.0 percent (9-25) from the 3-pointn line, while converting 27-of-32 free throws, including 20-for-23 in the second half. The Red Wolves distributed 22 assists as a team.
Wilkerson knocked down five 3-point baskets and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, while grabbing four rebounds with four assists and four steals.
“Mailyn was huge for us. She came out really aggressive tonight. She shot the ball really well,” Rogers said. “I think the key for her though is she was playing with great pace and when she plays with great pace and she’s poised, she’s just lethal. I’m just really proud of the way she played tonight.
“I’m really proud of how all the players played tonight. I feel like we played really tough and we really stuck together. We got in some foul trouble, which kind of hurt us a little bit with our lead, but listen, I’m so proud of how tough we were tonight.”
Wilkerson was joined in double figures by 16 each from Anna Griffin, Lauryn Pendleton and Leilani Augmon, while Izzy Higginbottom added 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Ja’Mia Hollings led Troy with 15 points, while Makayia Hallmon and Jashanti Simmons scored 14 apiece. Tai’Sheka Porschia led all players with 15 rebounds to go along with a dozen points, with Nia Daniel adding 11 points.
A-State held Troy to 30-of-82 from the field (36.6 percent) and just 6-for-22 from 3-point range, while the Trojans made 26-of-38 at the free throw line. Troy grabbed 28 offensive rebounds as part of an overall 57-45 edge on the glass.
“They’re just so good at rebounding, it doesn’t matter what you do. We worked on it all week and they still got 28 O-boards,” Rogers said. “They’re No. 1 in the country for that for a reason, I’m just telling you, but the difference in tonight’s game and the first time we played them, their physicality and their pressure, it did not bother us as much.”
After Troy scored the game’s first basket, the Red Wolves erupted for a 12-0 run that included back-to-back Wilkerson 3s to open a lead that would stand until midway through the second half. A-State’s lead ballooned to as much as 12 in the opening quarter, but Troy managed to cut the margin to 30-22 after one.
The Red Wolves expanded their lead to 14 with 3:31 to go in the first half on a Melodie Kapinga free throw to make it 44-30. Troy went on an 11-2 run to pull back within single digits, but A-State held a 48-41 lead at the break.
Troy punched back out of intermission to take a brief one-score lead late in the third, but ASU took a 66-65 edge into the fourth quarter after Wilkerson beat the buzzer with a corner 3.
A-State never trailed in the final period, despite an early Troy push that tied it at 73-all with 6:49 remaining. The Red Wolves made their foul-shot opportunities count down the stretch, converting 17-of-20 (85.0 percent) to preserve the lead and keep the high-scoring hosts at bay.
The Red Wolves travel to James Madison (19-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) this afternoon. Tipoff against the Dukes is set for 3 o’clock (Central) in Harrisonburg, Va.
“They really wanted this one. They were hungry,” Rogers said “Now here’s the key – how we played tonight, we have to carry that over to every game. We have to build on this momentum so we can go on a run before the conference tournament.”