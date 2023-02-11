TROY, Ala. — A road game against the Sun Belt Conference leader in women’s basketball didn’t faze Arkansas State.

Mailyn Wilkerson scored a career-high 21 points to pace five double-figure scorers Thursday night as ASU upended Troy inside Trojan Arena.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: James Madison

Site: Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Va.

Tipoff: 3 p.m.

Records: ASU 8-16, 3-10 SBC; JMU 19-6, 9-4 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 1-0

Last meeting: ASU, 71-58, 1993-94