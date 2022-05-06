Williams savors 'amazing run' with Hurricane

JONESBORO — Quion Williams spent the first 12 games of the season on the sideline, cheering for his Jonesboro High School basketball teammates while awaiting the January date when he would be eligible to join them on the court.
The last 19 games, Williams demonstrated why Big 12 and SEC teams sought his signature during the recruiting process.
Williams, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, emerged as Jonesboro’s leading scorer during 5A-East conference play. The Hurricane went 19-0 with Williams, finishing with a dominant state tournament run in which he was named Class 5A state tournament MVP.
“This season was more than satisfying. It was amazing,” said Williams, a 6-foot-4 senior guard who signed with Oklahoma State in November. “I came back to my hometown, we won state, I got state MVP and we beat every team (at state) by 30, and we went undefeated when I came back. It was an amazing run.”
Williams averaged 13.6 points on a balanced squad that finished 28-3 with a victory margin of 21 points per game and a perfect record against in-state opponents. He was named to the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team’s first team, a group comprised of five seniors who signed with high-major college teams.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said Williams gave the Hurricane, the defending 5A state champion, someone opponents had to fear.
“They feared him individually. I think most people feared us as a team, like, ‘You’re going to have to play really well to beat them, they’re not going to beat themselves,’ that kind of thing,” Swift said. “But when he entered it, it gave us somebody that you really had to circle on the scouting report, that you had to have a plan for, which when you have somebody like that it makes it easier on the other guys.”
Williams moved back to Jonesboro after spending his junior year at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, where he averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game, according to Oklahoma State’s announcement of his signing. He chose Mike Boynton’s Cowboys over Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M and Saint Louis, among others.
While he was having success on the court while living with his uncle in Texas, Williams missed his family in Jonesboro.
“The reason that brought me back was family. I was starting to miss my mom and then I have a younger brother who is a sophomore,” said Williams, who attended MacArthur Junior High before his move to Texas. “This year would be his first year playing, so I felt like it would be a great experience for him to watch me and see what I do so he can follow in my footsteps or be better than I am.”
Under Arkansas Activities Association rules, Williams was not eligible until January 3 after returning to Jonesboro as a senior. He was also recovering from meniscus surgery in the fall.
Williams said he was nervous at first when approaching Swift about joining the team since he was briefly on the roster as a sophomore.
“I don’t know about him, but I was nervous because I felt as a basketball player I got better, but also as a young man,” Williams said. “I was a little nervous because I’m better than what I was.”
Swift said he had a good feeling about adding Williams to the roster after they met.
“I was going to wait on him to approach us, and he did,” Swift said. “The first conversation we had was probably the best conversation we had ever had up to that point. That showed me he had grown up some, he had matured some.”
The team also welcomed Williams back, Swift said, even though some roles would change when he became eligible. Seniors on the team grew up playing basketball with Williams in school and on summer teams.
Williams enthusiastically cheered for his teammates in victories over North Little Rock and others.
“He was a great teammate when he was sitting out,” Swift said. “That was fun for the guys, fun for me to watch. He earned trust without ever putting on a jersey.”
Williams was equally willing to take on whatever role Jonesboro needed on a given night, seeing it as preparation for his freshman season at Oklahoma State.
“I felt like I had to play that role because in college, when you get there, you’re a freshman and you have to get a lot of hustle buckets, do things people don’t want to do,” Williams said. “I felt like if I started doing it now, it would be easier for me to do it in college and become more of a role player.”
While the Hurricane had few close games while Williams was eligible, he had a big night when Marion challenged Jonesboro in the regular-season finale. He finished with 19 points, hitting 6-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line, as the Hurricane rallied for a 37-30 victory on the road.
Statewide observers got to know Williams better as the Hurricane roared through the Class 5A state tournament, outscoring Hot Springs, Sylvan Hills, Pine Bluff and Marion by a combined 253-128. Jonesboro put the 30-point mercy rule into effect each game.
Pine Bluff was within 10 points at halftime in the semifinals, but Williams scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter as Jonesboro pulled away for a 65-39 victory.
“I tell people all the time that he really sees the floor well. He could play the one, the ball could be in his hands and it was perfectly fine,” Swift said. “I remember against Pine Bluff we had a lead, but in the third quarter we were like, ‘Let’s put this thing away,’ and we posted him up like three straight possessions and it was score, score, score, and the game was over.
“There’s a lot of different ways you can use somebody like him on the offensive end and then defensively, he’s a really good on-ball defender. He’s a really good rebounder. He brought a lot to the table.”
Williams scored 17 points during a 55-28 rout of Marion in the state final, giving him 60 total points in four state tournament games.
At Oklahoma State, Williams will have the opportunity to play in the conference that has produced the last two NCAA champions. Swift said Williams is physically built for Big 12 competition, but will face a learning curve like any freshman.
“Everything has to tighten up,” Swift said. “However good he is right now, he’s going to have to be a little bit better shooter, he’s going to have to be a little bit better ball-handler, he’s going to have to be a little bit better passer because your space shrinks. The time you have to make a pass or the ball can be in the air shrinks considerably.
“The physicality is so much greater, but that’s where I think he’ll shine. I think he’ll like the physicality of the game. I think his body is made for that.”