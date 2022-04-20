JONESBORO — Westside celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday by sweeping Highland 14-5 and 14-4 in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader.
Six seniors contributed to the sweep for Westside (17-5, 9-3 conference), led by Bailey Willis, who was 6-for-9 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs on the day.
Willis was 3-for-5 with a 2-run homer in the opener, then went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run homer and a three-run blast in game two. She missed the first 13 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery, but has six homers and 21 RBIs in nine games since returning.
Other seniors who contributed included Baile Rogers, who had four hits (three doubles) and four RBIs; Rachel Edwards, who had three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs; Abby Manley, who had three hits (two doubles) and an RBI along with the pitching victory in the first game; Gracie Landreth, who earned the pitching victory in the first game; and Sloane Welch, whose two hits included an RBI double.
Manley (9-2) went 3 2/3 innings in relief in the first game, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Landreth (8-3) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks in the opener, then gained the win in game 2 while allowing four hits and three runs over 4 innings.
Also for Westside, Megan Hedger had four hits (including a homer and a double) and two RBIs; Lexie Engle had four hits (including a double) and two RBIs; and Jada Diaz hit a two-run double in game 2.
Valley View 8-8, Pocahontas 0-0
JONESBORO – Valley View shut out Pocahontas twice Tuesday, winning both games 8-0 to remain in a tie atop the 4A-3 conference softball standings.
Riley Smith and Mackenzie Whitlock combined to pitch a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. Smith pitched the first six innings, striking out 15 batters while giving up one hit.
Whitlock homered and drove in two runs for the Lady Blazers. Anna Winkfield was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Smith, Lexi Davis and Grace Butler also added hits for Valley View.
Smith pitched 6 2/3 innings in the nightcap, giving up one hit while striking out 10 and walking one. Whitlock recorded the final out for Valley View (19-3, 11-1 conference).
Whitlock was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the second game. Davis was 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Caroline Prestidge was 2-for-4.
Racey Talley doubled for Valley View; Isabel Riba had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored; Winkfield had an RBI and a run scored; and Amera Wright also drove in a run.
Paragould 11-12, Nettleton 5-1
PARAGOULD – Paragould swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
Kayleene Roe was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Lady Rams won the first game 11-5. Maddie Austin was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Lauren Stanley was 2-for-2 and scored twice; KK Massey was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Hadlee DeFries was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
The Lady Rams (7-8, 4-4 conference) took the second game 12-1. Molly McPherson was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Paragould in the nightcap.
Austin was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Sam Wood was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Massey was 2-for-3; Stanley scored three runs; and Kiley Williams drove in two runs.
Southside 12-7, Brookland 1-0
SOUTHSIDE – Southside swept Brookland in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Lady Southerners won 12-1 and 7-0.
GCT 18-16, Jonesboro 1-0
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech swept Jonesboro in 5A-East conference softball Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (18-4-1, 9-1 conference) won 18-1 and 16-0.
Tuckerman 11, Salem 0
SALEM – Tuckerman remained unbeaten in 2A-2 conference softball with Tuesday’s 11-0 rout of Salem.
Hannah Nicholson earned the pitching victory. Nicholson, Shanley Williams and Gracie Smith all finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Bulldogs (14-5, 10-0 conference).
Trumann 20-13, Blytheville 1-2
BLYTHEVILLE – Trumann routed Blytheville twice in 4A-3 conference softball Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats took the first game 20-1. Makenzy McGuire earned the pitching victory, allowing only one hit over three innings.
Lindie Barnes was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Jaelyn Craig was also 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Kaydence Jones was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored; Cecilia Goldman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Kayla Reyes was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Catoria Anderson scored twice; Ellisabeth Holladay had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored; and Kaylee Halfacre had a hit along with two RBIs in the first game.
McGuire struck out 10 batters while allowing four hits as Trumann (8-12, 6-6 conference) won the second game 13-2 in five innings.
Lexi Carter had a hit and three RBIs; Craig was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored; Goldman had a hit and an RBI; Jones had a hit, an RBI and three runs scored; Barnes drove in a run and scored twice; Holladay had a hit and an RBI; and Topanga Elliot had a hit for the Lady Wildcats.
Riverside 10, Bay 2
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored six runs in the second inning Tuesday and went on to defeat Bay 10-2 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Mackenzie Thomas was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Rebels. Klaire Womack was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Annalee Qualls was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Kaylee Cox scored tow runs; and Gracie Doty and Paris McGee drove in one run each for Riverside.
Katie Ridge pitched six innings for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine. Womack struck out the side in the seventh.