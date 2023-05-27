JONESBORO — Lee Wimberley has watched Manila’s last game three times on DVD, having purchased a copy of the Arkansas PBS Sports telecast so he can relive this year’s Class 3A boys’ basketball final any time.
Wimberley’s Lions not only prevailed that night in Hot Springs, they did so in compelling fashion.
Manila outlasted Bergman 61-57 in overtime to win its first state championship since 1962. The Lions trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter and led by as many as seven in the fourth before going to an extra period to defeat the Panthers.
“The level of intensity from both teams, the way it was played, it was a great basketball game,” Wimberley said. “To come out on top in that one, I can remember sitting there when they took that seven-point lead in the second half and going, ‘You know, we’ve done really well this year, but I don’t think these kids are done yet.’ I don’t know what it was about them, but they just never thought they were out of a game.”
Wimberley, whose clubs averaged more than 22 victories over 11 seasons, is the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year after guiding the team that gave Manila its first state crown in 61 years.
Led by senior stars Brayden Nunnally and Jaron Burrow, the Lions compiled a 31-5 record this year. They won the 3A-3 regular-season and district tournament titles, then finished third in their regional tournament before posting state tournament victories over Rose Bud, Charleston, Dumas and, finally, Bergman.
Wimberley, who has stepped down as the Lions’ coach to accept an administrative post at Beebe, figures this year’s team will always be remembered around Manila.
“In a town like Manila that has loved basketball since the beginning, to be a part of one of the teams that they’ll always talk about, it’s special. The words, I don’t really know the correct words to use,” Wimberley said. “I know what I’ve seen from the people here is appreciation for the hard work that it took and the years that we put into it. These kids, I think they’ll be celebrities forever and I hope they are. That’s what I want for them.”
Heath Matheny has been promoted from assistant coach to succeed Wimberley, whose teams were 244-95 over 11 seasons. The Lions won six conference championships, five district tournament titles, two regional tournaments and went 100-21 in 3A-3 play over nine seasons.
Wimberley credits the players for Manila’s success.
“I’ve got to coach a lot of great kids, not just basketball players but a lot of great kids,” he said. “I think this year we had our sixth valedictorian and I’ve had two, maybe three salutatorians in the 11 years. I’ve had really good kids who really like to play basketball.”
The Lions won their first 11 games to start the season. Manila endured a slump in December, dropping three straight games to Forrest City, Bergman and Highland, but won 14 of the next 15 games to roll through the 3A-3 regular season race and district tournament.
That brought Manila to the regional tournament and a game that had been a stumbling block in recent years.
The Lions won 89 games from 2019-22, yet lost in the regional tournament opener each time to see all four seasons end. Wimberley said his players started feeling pressure to advance.
“I always felt like that was my job, to take some of the pressure from the expectations. I know they started feeling it this year, I heard them make a few comments here and there,” said Wimberley, whose team defeated Tuckerman 53-38 in this year’s regional opener. “The society we live in now, they all want to skip the process. They just want the results and in sports, you can’t do that. You can’t skip over the hard times, you can’t skip over the hard work.
“It has to come together and I think that’s what this team was built off of, some disappointments. They used those disappointments to fuel their desire, the drive, whatever it took to take the next step.”
Wimberley said Nunnally and Burrow, who have signed with Bethel and Williams Baptist, respectively, worked well together.
Luke Kirk played point guard, Rex Farmer added scoring punch and length to Manila’s 1-3-1 zone defense, and Costner Smith took a school-record 65 charges on defense.
Wimberley said he loosened up a little this season.
“We had a lot of fun. Not to say we didn’t the other years, but I think I may have made it a little easier for them just by calming myself down,” he said. “I think they needed that to see that I wasn’t hanging everything on their wins and losses.”
Wimberley said he accepted an administrative position at Beebe to be closer to his children. His daughter Landry is going to the University of Arkansas while his son Lawson will be a sophomore linebacker at Searcy. Oldest son Ladd spent his high school years in Manila.
“I know I’m going to miss it, but hopefully I can stay out of it long enough to enjoy these next three years with my kids and be a full-time dad,” Wimberley said. “I feel like I’ve been a really good dad, but I’ve had to drive all over the country to do it.”
Wimberley said this is a good time for Matheny to take over the program.
“I think he’s a great coach in the making. I think it’s going to be a good transition for the kids, a good transition for him and a good transition for Manila. This town deserves someone who cares a great deal about basketball, because they do,” Wimberley said. “I hope that’s something I always did, show how much I cared about these kids, cared about the community and cared about the program. That’s really my main concern.”