JONESBORO — Westside scored 53 points during the second and third quarters combined Tuesday on its way to a 79-50 victory over Bay in senior boys’ basketball.
The Warriors (2-0) outscored the Yellowjackets 24-12 in the second quarter to take a 42-29 halftime lead. Westside outscored Bay 28-6 in the third quarter to increase its lead to 70-35.
Jackson Wolf scored 21 points and Tanner Darr added 15 for Westside. Evan Stotts scored a game-high 26 points for Bay, followed by Justin Brannen with 10.
Westside won the junior boys’ game 50-19, led by Weston Honeycutt with 13 points and Drake Kelly with 10.
Paragould 65, Valley View 61JONESBORO — Paragould rallied to edge Valley View 65-61 in overtime Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rams (1-1) trailed 32-24 at halftime. They reduced the Lady Blazers’ lead to 45-40 at the end of the third quarter and the teams were tied at 53 to end regulation.
Shakira Brown scored 23 points to lead Paragould. Keimauri Brown and Carson Defries added 14 points each, followed by Samantha Wood with 10.
Hunter Gibson scored 23 points for Valley View (0-1). Willow Carter and Anna Winkfield added 12 and 10, respectively.
Paragould 66, Manila 50PARAGOULD — Isaiah Jackson scored 23 points Tuesday night to lead Paragould to a 66-50 victory over Manila in the boys’ basketball opener for both teams.
The game was tied at 16 to end the first quarter and Paragould took a 32-27 halftime lead. The Rams outscored the Lions 21-12 in the third quarter to build a 53-39 lead.
Gavin Hall added 16 points for Paragould, followed by Ashton Oakes with nine.
Jake Baltimore scored 16 points and Brayden Nunnally 15 for Manila.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 35-28. Cole Chipman scored a game-high 15 points for Paragould.
Brookland 59, Osceola 46BROOKLAND —Brookland outscored Osceola 19-9 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to finish a 59-46 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
Sam Simpkins scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Bearcats (1-0). Simpkins sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with four for the game.
Kinsey Clark scored 17 points to lead Brookland, making nine of the Lady Bearcats’ 11 3s. Stella Parker added nine points.
Brookland led 25-22 at halftime and 40-37 after the third quarter.
Jaidyn Dandridge scored 11 points to lead Osceola, while Kayla Newson and Amiyah Wilkins finished with 10 each.
Marianna 30, BIC 28MONETTE — Marianna Lee rallied in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to edge Buffalo Island Central 30-28 in senior boys’ basketball.
Jaron Burrow scored 17 points to lead BIC (7-1). The Mustangs led 24-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Jemarion Westbrook scored 12 points to lead Marianna.
Marianna won the junior boys’ game 45-19.
Highland 57, Westside 45HIGHLAND — Highland opened an 18-point lead in the third quarter Tuesday and held off Westside for a 57-45 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rebels led 26-22 at halftime and 47-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Megan Hedger scored 16 points and Georgia Spinks added 13 for Westside (1-1, 0-1 conference).
Ridgefield Christian 55, Riverside 48LAKE CITY — Noah Stracener scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half Tuesday night as Ridgefield Christian rallied to defeat Riverside 55-48 in senior boys’ basketball.
Riverside (4-5) led 24-18 at halftime after outscoring Ridgefield Christian (7-2) 15-5 in the second quarter. The Warriors rallied to take a 39-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Stracener also grabbed 12 rebounds. Doss McDaniel added 16 points and Michael Carl 11 for the Warriors.
Grayson Taylor scored 19 points, Easton Hatch 12 and Harrison McAnally 11 for Riverside.
Riverside (10-0) won the junior boys’ game 52-29.
Sloan-Hendrix 69, Marmaduke 30MARMADUKE —Sloan-Hendrix placed five players in double figures Tuesday night to defeat Marmaduke 69-30 in senior boys’ basketball.
Harper Rorex connected on 4-of-6 attempts from the 3-point line to lead Sloan-Hendrix (6-1) with 14 points. Braden Cox added 13 points; Cade Grisham finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds; Ethan Pickett also scored 11 points; and Cole Walker chipped in with 10 points.
Sloan-Hendrix led 17-4 after the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
Sloan-Hendrix (8-0) won the junior boys’ game 45-27. Hudson Rorex and Carson Roark both scored 17 points for Sloan-Hendrix, with Rorex making 5-of-7 attempts from the 3-point line.
Mammoth Spring 59, Hillcrest 44MAMMOTH SPRING —Mammoth Spring defeated Hillcrest 59-44 Tuesday in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball. Gavin Boddie scored 15 points, followed by Brayden Cray and Garret O’Dell with 11 each for the Bears (3-5, 2-0 conference).
Mammoth Spring 75, Hillcrest 47MAMMOTH SPRING — Mammoth Spring rolled past Hillcrest 75-47 Tuesday in 1A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Brynn Washam scored 17 points, Megyn Upton 15 and Laney Young 11 for the Lady Bears (7-2, 2-0 conference).