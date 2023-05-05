Womack leads Lady Rebels to 10-0 victory

Riverside pitcher Klaire Womack delivers to the plate during her team’s 10-0 victory over Carlisle in the Class 2A North Region softball tournament at Lake City. Womack struck out 10 batters and allowed only one hit in her team’s five-inning victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — Riverside’s Klaire Womack struck out 10 batters in a five-inning shutout Thursday afternoon as the Lady Rebels rolled past Carlisle 10-0 in the Class 2A North Region softball tournament.

Womack allowed one hit and four walks as Riverside (19-4) earned a state tournament berth and advanced to the semifinals. She also hit a home run and drove in three to help power the offense.