Womack leads Lady Rebels to 10-0 victory

LAKE CITY — Riverside’s Klaire Womack struck out 10 batters in a five-inning shutout Thursday afternoon as the Lady Rebels rolled past Carlisle 10-0 in the Class 2A North Region softball tournament.
Womack allowed one hit and four walks as Riverside (19-4) earned a state tournament berth and advanced to the semifinals. She also hit a home run and drove in three to help power the offense.
The Lady Rebels play Des Arc, a 4-1 winner over Buffalo Island Central, today at noon. East Poinsett County, which defeated Hazen 10-4, and McCrory, a 5-4 winner over Marmaduke, will play today at 2:30 p.m.
Riverside took an early lead with one run in the first inning, then plated three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game under the run rule.
Annalee Qualls doubled and drove in two runs. Kaylee Cox had a hit and an RBI; Katie Ridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Ryley Eakins doubled and scored twice.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Brookland earned a state tournament berth Thursday with a 10-0 rout of Little Rock Christian in the first round of the Class 4A East Region softball tournament.
The Lady Bearcats (14-9) are scheduled to play Bauxite, the 4A-5 champion, today at noon in the semifinals. Bauxite defeated Southside 11-1 in the first round.
In other games Thursday, Wynne played Lonoke and Westside played Clinton.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman continued its quest for a third consecutive state softball championship with Thursday’s 15-0 victory over Manila in the Class 3A Region 2 tournament first round.
The Lady Bulldogs (19-7) will play conference rival Salem today at noon. Salem defeated Rivercrest 8-3 in another first-round game.
In other games Thursday, Gosnell played Newport and Corning played Melbourne.
1A Region 2
GREERS FERRY – Shirley and Calico Rock won the early games Thursday in the Class 1A Region 2 softball tournament.
Shirley defeated Mammoth Spring 7-1 and Calico Rock eliminated Armorel 9-2. In other games Thursday, Maynard played Concord and Hillcrest played Viola.