Work resumes for Westside football

JONESBORO — Westside head coach Bobby Engle expects to do quite a bit of teaching on the football field this month.
The Warriors, who were off in June, went back to work Monday with the end of the Arkansas Activities Association dead period. Engle said his team will lift, condition and go through drills Monday through Thursday mornings in July, leading up to the official start of practice Aug. 1.
“These first few weeks, we’ll have a lot of teaching. Some of the stuff that we do, we’re going to have to go over and over, especially with the young guys coming up from junior high,” Engle said Tuesday. “It’s a little different game speed, a little bit different tempo and the play-calling is a little bit different. There’s a lot of coaching the next few weeks for sure.”
Westside’s roster currently includes 46 players. The Warriors return their backfield from last year’s squad, which finished 4-3 in the 4A-3 conference and ended the year 4-6 overall after losing at Prairie Grove in the first round of the state playoffs.
Engle said spring ball went well for the Warriors, who finished in May with their spring game.
“I thought some of the young guys stepped up and played well. The guys who had the experience, played a lot last year, they looked good,” Engle said. “We have to get a little more consistent. We can’t be as heavily penalized as we were last year. We have to be a little more disciplined and I think they know that. That’s a big part of what we’re trying to do early on this year, establish a lot of discipline to get back to where we used to be on that.”
The Warriors will host a team camp each Thursday morning this month. This week’s participants will include Brookland, Harrisburg and Cross County.
Engle said Walnut Ridge is expected to take part in next week’s camp.
“We try to keep it at four or five teams,” Engle said. “With Brookland and Harrisburg having new coaches, I think it’s important for them to get a lot of reps and get their stuff worked on just as much as it is ours.
“We do a little bit slower paced camps. We do a lot of coaching. If you need to walk up there and move your guy, or coach him up, you can do that. We’ve been to camps where you can’t do that because there’s such a fast pace, so many people trying to get reps, and there’s no way you can coach your guys up until you watch the film later. We kind of slow things down.”