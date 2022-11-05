FORREST CITY — Joseph Wright scored every point for Brookland as the Bearcats rallied to defeat Forrest City 32-30 in the season finale Friday night for both 5A-East conference football teams.
Wright carried the football 43 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored every two-point conversion as the Bearcats (3-7, 2-5 conference) closed the season with back-to-back victories.
Brookland led 8-6 after the first quarter as Wright scored on a 2-yard run and added the conversion with two minutes remaining. The second quarter belonged to Forrest City (2-8, 1-6 conference) as the Mustangs scored twice for an 18-8 halftime lead.
Wright scored on a 12-yard run at the 9:18 mark of the third quarter and on a 15-yard run with 4:58 remaining in the period, also adding the two-point conversions to give Brookland a 24-18 lead. Forrest City scored with 3:45 left in the period to tie the game at 24.
Brookland regained the lead, 32-24, as Wright scored on a 32-yard run and added the conversion with 10:22 to play. Forrest City scored on a 5-yard pass, but Caden Webbe made the tackle on the two-point conversion to keep the Bearcats in the lead.
Up 32-30 with 6:38 left in the game, the Bearcats used an 11-play drive to run out the clock.