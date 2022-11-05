FORREST CITY — Joseph Wright scored every point for Brookland as the Bearcats rallied to defeat Forrest City 32-30 in the season finale Friday night for both 5A-East conference football teams.

Wright carried the football 43 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored every two-point conversion as the Bearcats (3-7, 2-5 conference) closed the season with back-to-back victories.