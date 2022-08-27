Wright's TD sends Bearcats past Warriors

BROOKLAND — Joseph Wright scored on a 10-yard run with 3:43 remaining in Friday night's game to give Brookland a 6-0 victory over Westside in a clash of Craighead County rivals.
Wright's touchdown capped a drive that began when the Bearcats held the Warriors on downs at the Brookland 22 with eight minutes to play.
Sinquan Spratt took a short pass 38 yards to put Brookland on the Westside 33 and Malachi Stinnett broke a 20-yard run to set up Wright's touchdown. The extra point failed after a bad snap.
Westside mounted a last-minute drive, but a holding penalty negated Gus Yearta's 28-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hedger with 22 seconds left in the game. Brookland defensive lineman Ethan Basham sacked Yearta at the Bearcats' 48 on the final play of the game.
Brookland's defense recovered two fumbles, including one inside the Bearcats' 10-yard line in the first half.
Wright finished with 54 yards on nine carries, while Stinnett added 49 on 10 attempts as the Bearcats won in new head coach Mark Hindsley's debut. Spratt accounted for 74 yards on two receptions.
Brookland hosts Gosnell next Friday, while Westside plays its home opener against Hoxie.