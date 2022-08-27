Wright's TD sends Bearcats past Warriors

Brookland's Joseph Wright tries to elude Westside's Connor Crain during Friday night's game at Brookland. Wright scored the game's only touchdown as Brookland won 6-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Joseph Wright scored on a 10-yard run with 3:43 remaining in Friday night's game to give Brookland a 6-0 victory over Westside in a clash of Craighead County rivals.

Wright's touchdown capped a drive that began when the Bearcats held the Warriors on downs at the Brookland 22 with eight minutes to play.