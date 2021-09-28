JONESBORO — Wynne defeated Nettleton 25-20, 26-24, 13-25, 28-26 in high school volleyball Monday.
Berkeley Landrum led the Lady Raiders with 15 kills. Mackenzie Williams added seven kills and two blocks, while Antonisha Whitley and Ava Gatlin recorded five kills each.
Nettleton’s Chloe Reed finished with 30 assists, 17 digs and two aces; Eden White had four kills and 17 digs; Carmen McShan came up with 13 digs; and Acelen Hart, Keely Carter and Kendall Prater added six digs each, with Hart also serving two aces.
The Lady Raiders reached the second round of bracket play Saturday in Hot Springs Lakeside’s tournament before losing 25-20, 28-26 to Mena.
Nettleton won twice in pool play, defeating Lakeside 25-10, 25-17 and Maumelle 25-10, 25-11. They split with Morrilton in pool play and defeated Greene County Tech 25-19, 28-26 to start bracket play.
White led Nettleton in kills with 30 for the day, also adding 40 digs. Landrum added 23 kills and four blocks, while Gatlin recorded 20 kills and 14 digs. Williams finished with 15 kills and four blocks.
Reed had 14 kills, 87 assists and 32 digs; Hart produced 14 kills and 13 digs; McShan came up with 54 digs and served five aces; Carter contributed 31 digs; and Prater chipped in with 16 digs.
Manila 3, Walnut Ridge 1MANILA — Manila won the final three sets to defeat Walnut Ridge 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 in high school volleyball Monday.
Emma Clair Jackson led the Lady Lions with 15 kills and 17 digs, also serving three aces. Emily Towery added 12 kills for Manila.
Mary Scott Deaton served five aces for the Lady Lions. Emily Pryor recorded 26 assists and 11 digs; Kallie Costner served three aces; Kaydence Parsons finished with 10 digs; and Makayla Milligan added four kills and nine digs.
Chloe Davis finished with a double-double of 14 kills and 10 digs for Walnut Ridge. Avery Anderson and Hannah Hatfield added seven and five kills, respectively, with Hatfield also producing two blocks; Maddie Burris came up with four kills and 14 assists; Holly Berry served three aces to go with 12 digs; Kinley Davis recorded eight assists; and Emma Aaron and Alli Bramlett added seven and five digs, respectively.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-22, 25-19 and also took the junior B game.
Marion 3, Westside 0MARION — Marion defeated Westside, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 Monday in high school volleyball.
Abby Manley finished with four kills, three blocks and 11 digs for the Lady Warriors. Ashley Kercheval added three kills; Laynee Montgomery finished with 10 assists and six digs; and Baile Rogers had six digs.
Trumann 3, Blytheville 0
BLYTHEVILLE — Trumann swept Blytheville 25-10, 25-6, 25-9 Monday in high school volleyball.
Jayda Halfacre produced nine kills and served two aces for the Lady Wildcats. Annaleigh Penter finished with 14 assists, six digs and four aces, while Anna Lebo recorded four aces, six digs and eight assists.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-16, 25-14.