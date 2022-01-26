LONOKE — Wynne erased a 17-0 deficit Tuesday night to defeat Lonoke 57-53 and take the 4A-5 conference lead in senior girls’ basketball.
Lonoke (14-3, 4-1 conference) still led 27-24 at halftime. Wynne (14-5, 6-0 conference) took a 49-41 lead in the third quarter.
Zahryia Baker finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Wynne. Derionna Spencer added 14 points and five rebounds, while Shay Lewis chipped in with 13 points and five steals.
Marion 56, Paragould 43
MARION — Marion defeated Paragould 56-43 Tuesday in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Patriots improve to 15-6 overall and 5-1 in the 5A-East, while Paragould is 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the league.
Tuckerman 39, Salem 29
SALEM — Tuckerman took an 11-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Salem 39-29 in 2A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
Kenadi Gardner and Kenzie Soden scored seven points each to lead Tuckerman (15-10, 5-3 conference), which held leads of 30-19 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters. Chelsea Hamilton scored 13 points for Salem (11-3, 3-2).
West Memphis 53, GCT 47
WEST MEMPHIS —West Memphis held off Greene County Tech 53-47 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
West Memphis led 28-17 at halftime and 40-37 after the third quarter over GCT (12-6, 3-3 conference).
Corning 40, Gosnell 24
CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 16 points Tuesday to lead Corning to a 40-24 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats (13-3, 7-2 conference) took control of the game in the third quarter. Up 21-13 at halftime, Corning outscored Gosnell 12-2 in the third period to take a 33-15 lead.
Corning (12-6, 7-3 conference) won the junior girls’ game 40-13 as Katie Karr scored 20 points.