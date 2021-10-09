WYNNE — Wynne limited Valley View to 124 total yards Friday night while keeping the Blazers out of the end zone in a 21-6 victory in 5A-East conference football.
The Yellowjackets (5-1, 3-0 conference) also scored a defensive touchdown in their fifth consecutive victory, a win that kept them in a first-place tie with Nettleton in the 5A-East.
Wynne opened the scoring with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter when John Watson threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Carsean Washington. Valley View (4-2, 2-1) blocked a punt to set up its first score, Jose Mendoza’s 32-yard field goal with 4:12 left in the opening quarter.
Valley View’s Layne Rains intercepted a pass in the second quarter, only to see Wynne get the ball back on the next play. Linebacker Timmy Washington returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown that gave the Yellowjackets a 14-3 lead with 5:50 to go in the first half.
The Blazers pulled within 14-6 with 6:22 left in the third quarter when Mendoza kicked a 32-yard field goal, capping a six-play, 47-yard drive.
Wynne put the game out of reach with an eight-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Watson scored on a 29-yard run to set the final score.
The Yellowjackets finished with 270 total yards, including 186 rushing yards on 44 carries.
Valley View gained only 33 yards on 26 rushing attempts. Carson Turley was 7-of-14 passing for 91 yards against the Yellowjackets, who have yielded 23 points in three conference games.