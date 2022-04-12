WYNNE — Wynne girls’ basketball standout Zahyria Baker signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Williams Baptist University next season.
Baker averaged a double-double as a senior in leading the Lady Yellowjackets (24-9) to a share of the 4A-5 conference championship and the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament. She averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game.
“She’s played a lot of different spots for us. I would call her a combo guard/forward,” Wynne coach Tim Hawkins said. “She’s led us in rebounding for three years and in scoring for three years. She plays solid defense, plays the point on the trap, gets a lot of deflections and steals.”
Hawkins said Baker earned the most votes in her conference’s all-state balloting. She also earned all-state tournament honors for her play in the state tournament, where the Lady Yellowjackets defeated defending state champion Harrison in the first round before losing to eventual state champion Nashville in the quarterfinals.
Baker, who stands 5-7, has a 27-inch vertical jump, Hawkins said. She scored 10 points in the Sun Senior Classic.
“I think she has a ton of potential,” Hawkins said. “She played three years of volleyball in addition to basketball. With her focusing on school and basketball, I think she has a lot of potential.”