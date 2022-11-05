Yellowjackets earn 5A-East title share

Wynne's Taheem Frost (5) returns an interception as teammate AV Jones (23) blocks Nettleton's Ke'Andre Pope during the third quarter Friday night at Raider Field. Wynne defeated Nettleton 28-7.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Wynne took care of its assignment in impressive fashion Friday night, then received unexpected help elsewhere in the 5A-East conference.

The Yellowjackets left Raider Field with a share of the conference title thanks to their 28-7 victory over Nettleton and Batesville's 16-7 victory over Valley View. Wynne and Valley View finished in a tie atop the 5A-East with 6-1 conference records.

