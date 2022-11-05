Yellowjackets earn 5A-East title share

JONESBORO — Wynne took care of its assignment in impressive fashion Friday night, then received unexpected help elsewhere in the 5A-East conference.
The Yellowjackets left Raider Field with a share of the conference title thanks to their 28-7 victory over Nettleton and Batesville's 16-7 victory over Valley View. Wynne and Valley View finished in a tie atop the 5A-East with 6-1 conference records.
"That's awesome. We didn't think that would happen, because we thought Valley View would beat Batesville, but that's why you keep playing," Wynne interim coach Clark McBride said. "These guys, man, they've gone through a lot and they've been awesome."
Valley View will be the 5A-East's No. 1 seed, while Wynne will go into the state playoffs as the league's No. 2 seed. The Blazers own the tiebreaker edge thanks to their 21-20 overtime victory over the Yellowjackets (8-2, 6-1).
Batesville's upset of Valley View was good news for Nettleton (7-3, 4-3 conference), too. The Raiders finished in a fourth-place tie with Southside, earning the league's No. 4 seed because of their 13-12 victory over the Southerners. They will visit 5A-West champion Shiloh Christian in the first round.
If Valley View had won Friday night, Nettleton would have finished in a three-way tie with Batesville and Southside that would have left the Raiders out of the playoffs because of tiebreaker points.
Nettleton scored on its first possession, driving 59 yards, but the Raiders were unable to put anything else on the scoreboard. Coach Steven Hampton credited Wynne's run defense and the Yellowjackets' pass rush, in particular Rashod Conley and Allen Jones, for most of his team's issues.
"We came out and we were able to run the ball a little bit early on, and then they kind of tightened down the screws on us a little bit," Hampton said. "In the passing game, it was really difficult for anything down the field because either No. 4 (Conley) or No. 7 (Jones) was coming off the edge. We were having a tough time staying with those guys and they were getting pressure on us. That was kind of the story of the night."
Wynne lost a fumble on its first possession, with Nettleton's Brandon Alexander recovering at the Raiders' 41. Using mostly the run, the Raiders drove 59 yards and scored on Ke'Andre Pope's 9-yard run with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
The rest of the night belonged to the Yellowjackets.
"We've done a pretty good job all year of being able to control the line of scrimmage and move the ball, run right at people. That was our game plan tonight," McBride said. "Man, our kids play hard. The line played hard, the backs ran hard. The defense played well. It was a good night."
Wynne answered Nettleton's touchdown drive with one of its own. Quarterback John Watson powered into the end zone on a 1-yard run with 10.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
With the Raiders geared up to defend Wynne fullback Cobey Davis, they were often unable to contain Watson on quarterback sneaks.
"We just couldn't find an answer. We tried to make an adjustment at halftime," Hampton said. "It's tough when you're in there trying to key on the fullback and the pitch man, and then all of a sudden they wedge it right at you. That's a tough play and the quarterback runs the football extremely hard."
Nettleton's Myles Williams came up with an interception with Wynne driving in the second quarter, but Watson came back with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Conley with 2:18 left in the second quarter. It was the sixth touchdown pass of the season for Watson, who entered the game having attempted only 17 passes all season.
"We've got a 6-4 or 6-5 receiver and he's one of the best athletes in the conference," McBride said. "Their corner was a little undersized and when I saw it, I knew the pass we needed, and he made a great catch. It was a great throw and a great catch."
Nettleton's Quordarius Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to the Wynne 38, but the Raiders stalled there and the Yellowjackets led 14-7 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets pounded out another touchdown drive in the third quarter. Cardarean Washington took an option pitch 8 yards to the end zone with 2:21 remaining.
Defense set up Wynne's last touchdown. Taheem Frost's third interception of the season put the Yellowjackets on the Nettleton 13 with 51.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Davis scored on a 3-yard run with 11:24 remaining in the game.
Nettleton came up empty on its last drive after a penalty nullified a touchdown run by Curtez Smith. The Raiders turned the ball over on downs at the Wynne 13 with 6:21 to play.