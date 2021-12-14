York, Woodall lead Bearcats past Warriors

JONESBORO — A fast start and a strong finish helped Brookland leave Warrior Gym with a victory Monday night.
The Bearcats opened a 15-point lead over Westside in the second quarter. While the Warriors battled back into the game, closing within five points on multiple occasions, Brookland pushed its margin back to 12 in the final minutes before prevailing 46-39 in senior boys’ basketball.
Brookland coach Bobby Gross said his teams haven’t won many times at Westside, where another big crowd gathered Monday to watch the two 4A-3 conference rivals.
“It’s an extremely hard place to play and Coach (Mark) Whitmire does a great job. It’s a packed house, you can’t hardly hear anything,” Gross said. “The way we came out was one of the things I was really pleased with. At halftime, I told them, ‘This is going to be the ugliest second half you’ve probably played in, because they’re not going to back down.’
“They probably play as hard as any team we play, if not harder, and we knew it was going to be that type of game.”
David York and Masen Woodall combined for 26 points to power Brookland (5-4, 2-0 conference).
York hit three of the Bearcats’ six 3-pointers, including one in the corner with 2:35 left in the game for a 45-33 lead, and finished with 15 points. Woodall, a 6-foot-6 post, scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
York, Tyler Parham and Matt Harrell hit 3s in the first quarter as Brookland took a 15-8 lead. Woodall scored seven points in the second quarter, including a dunk with 3:30 remaining that gave the Bearcats their largest lead at 26-11.
“He causes a lot of matchup problems for us. We did OK on him,” Whitmire said of Woodall. “We made it difficult on them to get him the ball as much as we could, but he’s a very talented player and he does cause us a lot of problems.”
Down 29-16, Westside (6-3, 0-2) scored the last five points of the first half to pull within 29-21. Tanner Darr opened the third quarter with a 3 as the Warriors’ run grew to 8-0.
Brookland’s lead hovered between five and eight points the rest of the quarter, which ended with Spencer Honeycutt scoring with three seconds left to pull Westside within 36-31.
“I thought my guys played extremely hard and we had our opportunities, we just didn’t cash in on them,” Whitmire said. “Brookland’s got a very good team, big, and they shoot the ball well.”
Woodall scored twice during a 7-0 Brookland run in the fourth quarter, capped by York’s 3 that forced Westside to call time with 2:32 remaining. The Bearcats led by at least seven the rest of the way.
Honeycutt scored 14 points and Darr added 10 for Westside. Gross was pleased with his team’s perimeter defense against the Warriors, who finished with four 3s.
“I thought defensively we did a really good job. We’re not as good a defensive team as we’ve been in the past. It’s not that we can’t, we’re just not there yet,” Gross said. “Offensively we got a little stagnant and got a little tentative. David York hit two huge buckets, a pull-up in the lane and a 3 in the corner that kind of extended it out.”
The Bearcats travel to Valley View on Thursday for another 4A-3 rivalry game, while the Warriors host Trumann.
Brookland won Monday’s junior high game 36-28, led by Brody Robertson with 12 points and Hayden Elder with 10. Weston Honeycutt scored 21 points for Westside.