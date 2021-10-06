Stephen Allen Raviscioni, 63, passed away on October 2, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1957, in Madera, Calif., to Edward and Joan (Micham) Raviscioni. Steve met his wife through a shared calling to feed people. He loved the Lord and enjoyed talking about his personal faith and the Holy Bible. He was a member of the Peaceful Harbor Pentecostal Church of God in Batesville.
He also enjoyed hiking, kayaking, playing backgammon and visiting state parks. Steve held many awards. He was named Difference Maker 2021 with the Rotary Club of Batesville, Man of the Year in 2020 with the Arkansas District PCG Kingman’s and received the Peaceful Harbor PCG Impact Award in 2014. Among those, he also received the Transformation Award at ASU Newport in 2014 and 2021, the Chancellors Safety Award in 2019, and several local 5k race awards.
Steve was also the co-director of Our Father’s Table (a local nonprofit ministry) with his wife, Autumn, in Batesville for more than nine years. Steve was well loved by his family, friends and community, and made an impact of faith on everyone he met.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Autumn Raviscioni; parents; daughters, Melissa (Justin) Morrison, Sara Raviscioni and Tiffany Traw; brother, Lewis Raviscioni; sisters, Benita Waltz, Laura Donnely, Karen DaSilva, Terri Farquher and Kim Sanchez; and seven grandchildren, Cassidy, Jackson and Brodie Morrison, Karma, Lucas and Megan Traw, and Oliver Tapp.
He is preceded in death by his birth mother, Berthalee (Lewis) Raviscioni.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at Peaceful Harbor Pentecostal Church of God from 3:30-4:15 p.m. A memorial service, officiated by Wally Varner, will follow starting at 4:30.
Honorary pallbearers are Joshua, Jacob and Justin Jaurique, Lewis Raviscioni, Kyle Hunter, Chris Lewis, Jason Briley, Tim Bennett, James Burtrom, Josh Nation and Edgar Pineda.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stephen Raviscioni Memorial Fund through First Community Bank.
