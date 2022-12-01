Steve Belois Fortune, 73, of Newport, passed from this life Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Unity Medical Center in Searcy.
Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Edward Franklin and Nellie Beulah Henson Fortune and had been a lifelong area resident. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Tuckerman High School and had been a longtime employee of Taylor Made Ambulance Company in Newport. He was an avid gun collector, enjoyed fishing and was passionate about drag racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Spicer.
Survivors include: two sons, Todd Fortune and wife Delinda of Jonesboro, and Doug Fortune of Swifton; a brother, Jerry Fortune of Southside; three sisters, Shirley Kierig of Mabank, Texas, Clara Smart of Newport, and Jeannie Haney of Heber Springs. He also leaves nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cremation care is under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Manila.
An online guest register is available at www. howardfuneralservice.com.
