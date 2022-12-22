Jennifer Suzette (Collier) Porter of Largo, Fla., formerly of Newport, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 66.
She was born Jan. 20, 1956, in Newport, the daughter of Dr. J.D. and Laura (Henson) Collier. Suzette was a 1973 graduate of Newport High School, where she was a majorette and played oboe in a concert band. She was a member of Newport First Baptist Church, singing in the youth choir, and taking part in several mission trips with the FBC Youth Group.
Following high school, Suzette attended Arkansas Tech in Russellville, where she majored in music. She then transferred to University of Arkansas, where she was editor of the school paper. During her time at U of A, Suzette carried a double major in journalism and horticulture, with a minor in music.
She worked as editor of several small newspapers in Northwest Arkansas and the Fayetteville area. She worked for Clark, where she rewrote the military manual detailing how to take a helicopter apart, service it, check for defects and reassemble it.
Suzette met Terre Porter during this time, and they married in 2001. They moved to Largo, Fla., where she began working for Tampa Bay newspapers, eventually becoming the editor of the Pinella County newspaper.
Mrs. Porter was preceded in death by her father, Dr. J.D. Collier.
She is survived by her husband, Terre Porter; her mother, Laura Henson Collier; one brother, James Collier; two nephews, David Collier and wife Julia, and Jonathan Walker Collier and wife Mackensie; seven great-nephews and nieces, Addeleighn, Blake, Alaina, Audree, Levi, Wren and Remi.
Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Funeral services were followed at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel, with interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
